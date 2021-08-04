US service sector growth accelerates despite supply constraints





Restaurant offering job vacancies seeks workers in Oceanside, California, United States, May 10, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Blake

The service sector activity index hits a record level in July Private sector payroll increases by 330,000 in July Leisure and hotels account for the bulk of job gains Construction, manufacturing payroll growth slows

WASHINGTON, Aug.4 (Reuters) – A measure of US service sector activity hit an all-time high in July, boosted by spending shifting to services from goods, but businesses continued to pay higher prices for inputs due to supply constraints.

The Institute for Supply Management survey on Wednesday also showed a rebound in the employment gauge in the service sector last month. This allayed concerns of a sharp slowdown in job growth, which had been fueled by the ADP jobs report showing the smallest gain in private payrolls in five months in July.

The rebound in the ISM service employment index followed a similar reading for the manufacturing sector. The economy is moving forward after fully recovering in the second quarter from the large production loss suffered during the very brief COVID-19 pandemic recession.

“For months, employers struggled to find manpower and employment numbers were withheld from the workers’ side rather than a lack of demand from companies,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York. “These increases bode well for Friday’s jobs report. ADP has not been very helpful this year.”

The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing activity index reached 64.1 last month, the highest figure since the series began in 2008, from 60.1 in June. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the service sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise to 60.5.

All service industries have seen growth, with stories of pent-up demand as “businesses begin to reopen completely and remote workers return to their offices.”

Demand is returning to services as nearly half of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, allowing people to travel, frequent restaurants, visit casinos and attend sporting events among activities related to services that were held back at the start of the pandemic in favor of goods.

Government data last week showed spending on services accelerating sharply in the second quarter, helping to push the level of gross domestic product above its peak in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The ISM survey measure of new orders received by service companies rose to 63.7 from 62.1 in June. Further gains are likely in the coming months, with lean inventory and a feeling of poor inventory among customers. Companies ran out of inventories at a rapid rate in the second quarter. Inventories at retailers are well below normal levels.

US stocks were trading lower after a record close for the S&P 500 Index (.SPX). The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were mixed.

CONGESTION OF THE PORTS

Strong demand continues to weigh on supply chains. The survey’s supplier delivery measure fell to 72.0 from 68.5 in June. A reading above 50 indicates slower deliveries. Some companies have complained about the scarcity of household appliances, laptops and rental cars. Others said heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs were also affected by longer than normal delivery times for replacement units.

Wholesalers said congestion at the ports of Long Beach / Los Angeles and Seattle increased the delivery time by 15 days. They were also facing additional delays at the Chicago rail yard.

With bottlenecks in the supply chain persisting, a measure of prices paid by service industries jumped to 82.3, the highest value in almost 16 years, from 79.5 in June.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly said inflation will moderate as supply constraints ease.

Service industries hired more workers in July, although labor shortages persisted, particularly in accommodation and food services. A measure of employment in the service sector rebounded to 53.8 from 49.3 in June.

This offset the ADP report showing that the private payroll increased by 330,000 jobs last month, less than half of the 695,000 that had been anticipated by a Reuters survey of economists.

The slowdown in hiring last month affected all sizes of businesses and industries. The leisure and hospitality payroll increased by 139,000 jobs, below the 330,000 average in the second quarter. Economists said this suggested that early termination of benefits in at least 20 states led by Republican governors did not force low wages to return to work.

Factories added just 8,000 jobs in July. A global semiconductor shortage is hampering production in the automotive sector. Hiring on construction sites has stagnated as expensive lumber and scarce building materials limit house building.

The ADP report, which is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics, was released on Friday ahead of the more comprehensive and closely watched government employment report for July. However, it has a poor track record in predicting the number of private wages in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) employment report due to methodological differences.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, private payrolls probably increased by 750,000 jobs in July after rising 662,000 in June. With government employment expected to have increased by around 130,000, thanks to education-related hiring, this would lead to an overall payroll increase of 880,000 jobs in July. The economy created 850,000 jobs in June.

The July non-farm payroll estimate is highly uncertain, with mixed labor market indicators. Data from Homebase, a payroll planning and tracking company, showed that its employees’ work index rose moderately in July compared to June.

The Conference Board’s labor market differential, derived from data on consumer opinions about whether jobs are plentiful or hard to come by, hit its highest level since 2000 in July.

Education payrolls typically fall by at least $ 1 million in July, before adjusting to seasonal fluctuations, as schools and universities close for the summer.

This year, however, many students are catching up with school after the disruption caused by the pandemic. Economists anticipate a slight drop in education employment, which would increase the sector’s seasonally adjusted wage bill.

“We stand by our forecast for the BLS report indicating 900,000 jobs created in July, including 550,000 from the private sector,” said Daniel Silver, economist at JPMorgan in New York.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-private-payrolls-growth-slows-july-adp-2021-08-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos