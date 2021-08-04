These Large American Companies Now Offer Debt-Free College To Their Employees





Several large American employers have started offering debt-free colleges as an incentive to attract new workers to a competitive market.

On Wednesday, Target TGT became the latest company to offer free, generalized college as a social benefit. Target will cover 100% of tuition and books for employees to earn undergraduate degrees at 40 participating institutions, including the University of Arizona, Oregon State University, the University of Denver, Morehouse College and Cornell University. The company will also cover up to $ 10,000 per year for graduate programs.

Target employs team members at every stage of life and helps our team learn, develop and develop their skills, whether they are with us for a year or a career. A significant number of hourly members of our team are building their careers at Target, and we know many would like to pursue additional training opportunities. We don’t want cost to be a barrier for anyone, and this is where Target can step in to make education accessible to everyone, Melissa Kremer, director of human resources at Target, said in a statement. Our team members are at the heart of Targets’ strategy and success, and we have a long history of investing in top salaries, extended benefits and career opportunities to help our team thrive and have rewarding careers at Target.

Target joins several other major U.S. retailers who have started offering debt-free college as a benefit. Walmart WMT recently announced that it will cover 100% of its employees’ tuition and books from this month. We are creating a path of opportunity for our associates to develop their careers at Walmart, so that they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their families, said Lorraine Stomski, Senior Vice President of Learning and leadership at Walmart. Chipotle and Starbucks SBUX also have existing programs that help their employees avoid student loan debt while graduating.

Yet while employee incentive programs could help more students defray the cost of future degrees and avoid student loan debt, they do little to address the larger problem of 1.8. trillion dollars in outstanding student loan debt. Lawmakers and the Biden administration continue to explore options, including bankruptcy reform, an extension of the current payment break on student loan payments, and a blanket cancellation of student loans.

