The Guardian’s View of the UK Economy: Responsible for Politics, Trapped in a Frame of Low Growth | editorial





One of the big fights likely to be fought in Westminster this fall is over interest rates. This may seem like an odd topic for a political run. Didn’t Gordon Brown remove interest rates from government control more than 20 years ago? Isn’t Threadneedle Street the other side of London in the House of Commons? That’s right. That’s right. But it hasn’t stopped monetary policy from appearing in every economic debate since the 1990s, from industrial losses to periods of austerity. This time there are concerns about inflation and whether the Bank of England is too relaxed about inflation.

Last month, a Senate committee accused the bank of being addicted to making money through its $895 billion quantitative easing program, which could push prices higher. Right-wing members of the Conservative Party are also starting to worry about inflation and the situation that banks have to raise interest rates.

Two separate issues come into play here. The first is that prices are rising as the economy thaws from a deep freeze at the beginning of the pandemic. Also, in a country dealing with the twin issues of Brexit and Corona, there is a shortage of both materials and workers. All of this means inflation will remain above the bank’s target of 2%. There are still very few signs of a significant wage increase. Unemployment is bound to rise when unpaid leave ends, and the fact that Boris Johnson dared to offer nurses a 1% pay raise after a year in hell speaks volumes about the relative helplessness of the average British employee.

A sugar rush in consumer spending has been largely closed for 14 months and the economy remains very fragile, aside from a housing market frenzy. The factors driving this go far beyond any epidemic or problem on the Northern Ireland border. The Bank of England’s chief economist made it clear. Gertjan Vlieghe was appointed by then Prime Minister George Osborne to the Banking Interest Rate Decision Board and was a thoughtful commentator on the UK economy. Just before his resignation, his graduation speech last week is notable for going beyond the usual banker’s fare.

He says Britain’s biggest weakness lies in its decades-long policy. Low taxes, low regulatory regimes coupled with globalization have widened income disparities in ways that not only harm the bottom of the income distribution, but ultimately have negative macroeconomic impacts. These impacts include very high levels of household debt and low levels of workplace productivity as a result of companies not investing. Putting all of this together, Vlieghe suggests, would put the UK in a deep mold of low growth and low interest rates. In other words, the exact color of the Conservative Party, who is most concerned about low interest rates, was the cheerleader of the very policy locked in low interest rates. To address this situation, central bankers propose stronger unions, much stricter competition rules and higher taxes. Such a policy rests with the government, not a gift from the bank. Will Boris Johnson implement it? If so, you could rightly call it a level-up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/04/the-guardian-view-on-the-uk-economy-stuck-in-a-rut-of-low-growth-and-politics-is-to-blame The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos