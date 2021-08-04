EXCLUSIVE US develops plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated – official





Passengers arrive on a flight from London amid new restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at JFK International Airport in New York, United States, December 21, 2020. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON, Aug.4 (Reuters) – The Biden administration is developing a plan to demand that nearly all foreign visitors to the United States be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of lifting travel restrictions that prevent much of the world to enter the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The White House wants to reopen travel, which would boost business for airlines and the tourism industry, but is not ready to immediately lift restrictions due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and the highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 Delta, the official said. .

The Biden administration has interagency task forces working “to have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel,” the official said, adding that he understands “a phased approach that over time , will mean, with few exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States (from all countries) must be fully immunized. “

The extraordinary travel restrictions from the United States were first imposed on China in January 2020 to combat the spread of COVID-19. Many more countries have been added, most recently India in May.

The official’s comments were the strongest signal to date that the White House is seeing a way to lift these restrictions.

Last month, Reuters reported that the White House was considering requiring vaccination of foreign visitors as part of discussions on how to ease travel restrictions.

The official added that “working groups are developing a policy and planning process to prepare for when the time comes to move to this new system.”

Some countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, are relaxing or lifting restrictions on Americans vaccinated to travel.

The White House has had discussions with airlines and others about how it would implement a policy requiring vaccines for foreign visitors. The administration must also answer other questions, including what evidence it would accept of the vaccination and whether the United States would accept vaccines that some countries use but which have not yet been cleared by US regulators.

The US is currently banning most non-US citizens who in the past 14 days have been to the UK, Europe’s 26 Schengen countries without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

The White House interagency talks had previously focused on the vaccine requirement for nearly all foreign visitors arriving by air. The White House official did not immediately respond to questions about whether the administration is making plans to also require visitors arriving from Mexico and Canada to be vaccinated before crossing land borders.

Currently, the only foreign travelers allowed to enter the United States by land from Mexico and Canada are essential workers such as truck drivers or nurses.

It was unclear how long the administration would maintain existing restrictions, but the official reiterated that infections “appear likely to continue to rise in the coming weeks” and that “the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this stage ”.

Industry officials still believe it will take at least weeks and potentially months before the restrictions are lifted.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration has not defined any measures to add or remove countries from the list, nor has Biden’s. Trump tried to lift restrictions from European countries in January, but Biden reinstated the restrictions before they were dropped.

Many critics of the restrictions say they no longer make sense because some countries with high rates of COVID-19 infections are not on the restricted list while some countries on the list are controlling the pandemic.

The restrictions separated loved ones and prevented some people working in the United States from returning to their home countries and others from coming to seek employment.

Last week, Reuters reported that the White House was discussing the possibility of making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for international visitors. Sources said at the time that no decision had been made.

The Biden administration has also been in talks with U.S. airlines in recent weeks about setting up international contact tracing for passengers before lifting travel restrictions.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/exclusive-us-developing-plan-require-foreign-visitors-be-vaccinated-official-2021-08-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos