International Travel: Updated Country List





Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway will no longer be quarantined if arriving from France if fully vaccinated to be added to the government green list for travel to India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) You do not need to receive Also moved from red list to orange list to protect domestic vaccine launch Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte added to red list

The UK government announced today (5 August 2021) that people arriving into the UK from France will no longer need to be quarantined once they are fully vaccinated.

This phase is consistent with the remaining pumpkin list, with a reduced percentage of beta-mutated cases where people fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved and administered in the UK, US or Europe do not need to be quarantined upon arrival in the UK. .

The move also simplifies the system into three categories and provides travelers with a green watchlist that can alert travelers to locations where green conditions are at risk.

With caution to resume international travel, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway will be added to the government’s green list, which has proven to pose a low risk to UK public health. India, Bahrain, Qatar and UAE are also moving from red to amber list as the situation improves. Data for all countries will continue to be reviewed and governments will not hesitate to take action if the dynamics of a country change.

After evaluating the latest data, Georgia, La Reunion, Mayotte and Mexico are added to the red list. They present a high public health risk to the UK as a result of known strains of concern, known high-risk strains under investigation, or very high national or regional prevalence of COVID-19.

It is recommended that people arriving from Spain and all the islands of Spain use PCR testing as a pre-departure test whenever possible. UK clinicians and scientists will keep in close contact with their colleagues in Spain to keep up to date with the latest data and developments on cases in Spain.

All changes announced today will take effect on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 4am in the UK.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said:

We are committed to taking advantage of the benefits of a successful immunization program to start safe international travel that helps connect families, friends and businesses around the world.

We must continue to be vigilant, but today’s changes have reopened various vacation destinations around the world. This is good news for both the sector and the traveling public.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

As we learn to live with this virus, we continue to take steps to safely resume international travel based on the latest data and expert public health advice.

The vaccine has already prevented around 60,000 deaths and 22 million infections in the UK, and more than 7 in 10 adults in the UK now use a double jab to build a defense against the disease.

Today’s announcement shows that in addition to moving more countries to the green list, continued vigilance is needed. More countries have been added to the red list to protect the success of the vaccine rollout from the threat of new variants.

All classification changes are made by the Minister based on the latest data and analysis from the Joint Biosecurity Center (JBC) and extensive public health considerations to ensure that the public understands the public health risks of traveling to various destinations. All measures announced today are designed to give more confidence to travelers and the travel sector, and will continue to be reviewed and further steps may be taken to protect public health.

From February, anyone arriving in the UK from a Red List country will be required by law to book a 10-day stay in a quarantine facility managed by the law. To ensure that taxpayers do not subsidize the cost of staying at these facilities, rates will increase starting Thursday, August 12th. Alternative payment options are available for those who can’t actually afford to pay, and rates remain the same for children 12 and under.

If you are traveling abroad, you should take steps to stay safe before departure or during your stay in case circumstances change. Things are fluid, so check the booking terms for flexibility and refunds. Many travel agencies have made the conditions completely flexible. We recommend that you check and subscribe to FCDO Travel Advice Updates to understand the latest entry requirements and COVID-19 rules, and that passengers check all entry requirements and FCDO Travel Advice before booking international travel.

