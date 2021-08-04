Olympics roundup: shorthanded USA advance to women’s volleyball semi-finals





TOKYO Five years after its quest for a first Olympic gold medal was turned down in the semi-finals, the US women’s volleyball team has returned to this stage after a relatively easy victory in the quarter-finals.

The shorthanded Americans overcame the absence of two starters to beat the Dominican Republic 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 on Wednesday to advance to the semi-finals. The United States will face Serbia on Friday for a spot in the gold medal game in a semi-final rematch that the Americans lost five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

This is the sixth time in the last eight Olympics that the United States has reached this stage of the tournament, but is still looking for its first gold in the sport. The United States has won a medal at the last three Olympics, taking silver in 2008, 12th and bronze in 2016.

This program has been very successful over the years, said US coach Karch Kiraly. But we are not yet on the top step of the podium. So our goal, our goal is always to try to do something that has never been done before. But the opponent has a lot to say about how it works. … There are great teams here who have the same goal. But we were going to keep rushing to that door and trying to break it down.

That five-set loss to Serbia in 2016 after star center blocker Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson left after the first set with a knee injury has served fuel ever since and Kiraly’s crew are ready to try to avenge him.

The United States entered the shorthanded quarterfinals with starters Jordyn Poulter and Jordan Thompson both sidelined with right ankle injuries. But both players surprised Kiraly with how quickly they recovered and could have played in an emergency.

We knew we had them available to play, Kiraly said. But we also knew that if we could play without them, it’s good to give them a few extra days to have their ankle confidence, to jump more net tomorrow in practice and things like that.

They did not fail against the Dominicans with substitutes Micha Hancock and Annie Drews, who are part of a group of several first-time Olympians such as Thompson, Jordan Poulter, outside striker Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and the Libero. Justine Wong-Orantes who have had stellar tournaments so far. The mix of youngsters with experience in three-time Olympians such as Akinradewo Gunderson and captain Jordan Larson has been a good formula for the United States.

They play like any other tournament, ”Akinradewo Gunderson said of his inexperienced teammates. “They play with a lot of confidence and fearlessness. It’s really inspiring for me to see them right after that. It is easy perhaps in great moments to shrink. I think everyone is even bigger right now.

VEIL

Mat Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia won the two-man dinghy event on Wednesday.

Belcher won gold at the London Olympics in 2012 in the 470 class and combined with Ryan to take silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Belcher and Ryan only had to finish the last race without penalty to win the gold medal.

Swedes Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom won the silver medal and Spaniards Nicolas Rodriguez Garcia-Paz and Jordi Xammar took bronze.

The American team of David Hughes and Stuart McNay finished ninth. Hughes is a former Yarmouth resident and University of Southern Maine graduate who now lives in Miami. They finished fourth in the same race at the 2016 Olympics.

Bodybuilding

Lasha Talakhadze inflated everyone with three world records on the final day of the Olympic weightlifting competitions. The defending champion Georgia lifted 223 kg in the snatch and 265 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 488 kg on Wednesday. All three characters broke their own world records in the men’s super-heavyweight category over 109 kg.

Ali Davoudi of Iran was left in second place by the large margin of 47 kg. Even Talakhadze’s starting lifts were more attempted than anyone, meaning he had to lift three times in a row in each half of the competition.

Talakhadze immediately pledged to return for a third Olympic gold in 2024, and his feat in Tokyo raised questions about whether he could become the first man to lift the unsuspected 500kg total.

At this point it would be risky, this 500, but I will do my best and do everything to set the margin closest to at least that limit, Talakhadze said through an interpreter.

Man Asaad from Syria won the bronze medal with a total of 424 kg for his country’s first medal since the start of the civil war ten years ago. Syria’s last Olympic medal in all sports was a bronze in boxing in 2004.

THE SPRINTER LANDS IN POLAND

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who feared for her safety at home after criticizing her coaches on social media, traveled to Warsaw on a humanitarian visa on Wednesday evening after leaving the Tokyo Olympics, a diplomat confirmed Polish.

Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said the 24-year-old athlete arrived in the Polish capital after flying from Tokyo via Vienna, a route apparently chosen to confuse those who would endanger his safety. In a statement, the diplomat said he wanted to thank all Polish consular and diplomatic staff involved, who perfectly planned and ensured his trip safely.

During a dramatic weekend at the Tokyo Games, Tsimanouskaya said Belarusian team officials tried to force her to return home soon after she criticized them, and some European countries stepped in to offer their help.

It is not known what the next step is for the runner, whether in his athletic or personal life. Before leaving Japan, she said she hoped to continue her running career, but safety was her immediate priority. Her husband fled Belarus shortly after his wife announced that she would not be returning, and Poland also offered him a visa.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Madelene Sagstrom hit tough 4-foot ground for the par on the last hole, kept the bogeys off her card on a scorching hot day for a 5-under 66, and took a lead of one. hit on the best Nelly Korda from USA and Aditi Ashok from India.

The heat index exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius), and at that time, caddies were allowed to collect their bibs.

It’s hot, I’m not going to lie. It’s very hot, says Sagstrom. But it is manageable. Most of us have been to Asia, played a lot of golf here, so we know what to do. You drink a lot of water, you have cool towels, an umbrella, just to maintain energy and not to go crazy. I think at this point it’s more difficult for the caddies than for the players.

No need to explain that to Lexi Thompson. She was walking up the 15th fairway when she said her caddy, Jack Fulghum, had turned to her and said: Do I look white to you? I didn’t really notice. But he just didn’t look good, Thompson said. I just want him to be healthy, that’s all.

She got him to sit on the green and brought in Donna Wilkins, who works in player services for the LPGA Tour and is on staff for the US team at the Olympics. Thompson birdied three straight holes, finished with a bogey and shot 72.

Sagstrom did very well, starting with a 4-foot birdie, using his power to set up a two-putt birdie on the fifth par-5, and navigating a Kasumigaseki course that was drier and faster than that. men last week. Of his five birdie putts, the only outside 10-footer was a 15-footer on the 10th par-3.

Korda, who reached world number 1 by winning her first major six weeks ago at the PGA Women’s Championship, overcame a pair of early bogeys with enough birdies to not fall behind, and she eventually climbed the ranking with a 67.

Invalid username / password.

Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you submit your account email, we’ll send you an email with a reset code.

” Previous

Breanna Stewart leads United States to semi-final with rout of Australia

Next ”

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse finally gets his gold This iframe contains the logic required to handle the forms of gravity powered by Ajax.

Related stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/08/04/olympics-roundup-short-handed-u-s-advances-to-womens-volleyball-semifinals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos