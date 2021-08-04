Risks and rewards of immunizing children against Covid in UK | covid





A few weeks ago, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) recommended that children 12 years of age and older should only be vaccinated if they live with people who are extremely vulnerable or at risk. Biontech Zap. JCVI has now amended its decision to provide regular vaccines to 16- and 17-year-olds.

What are the benefits of immunizing children?

Most children do not get seriously ill from coronavirus. However, some studies of the proportion of children who develop symptoms estimate that some of that subset will have symptoms for more than 4 weeks. Like adults, children with underlying medical conditions such as neurological disorders, Down syndrome, or immunosuppression are at a much higher risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with the coronavirus. Therefore, the risk of contracting coronavirus for children and adolescents is very low, but not completely.

Meanwhile, arguments have been made to vaccinate children to make them safer at school, similar to the idea that immunizing children could be a strategy to protect vulnerable adults from transmitting the disease. The public also said that nearly 90% of parents in the UK would prefer to give their children a vaccine if available, according to a survey by the Office for National Statistics released last month.

The JCVI recommended immunization in mid-July due to the increased risk of COVID-19 in extremely vulnerable children, but said it will continue to evaluate the environment for new evidence and make changes if necessary.

What are the risk factors?

Countries such as the United States, Israel, France and Germany have all recommended universal vaccination for people 12 years of age and older. British pharmaceutical agency MHRA approved the use of Pfizer/BioNtech Zap in early June for people 12 years of age and older, but JCVI limited its recommendations due to global reports of rare cases of myocarditis, a vaccine-related inflammatory heart disease. to vulnerable children in the UK.

Adam Finn, professor of pediatrics at Bristol University and JCVI member, said there is little incontrovertible evidence that heart inflammation is a real safety signal, adding that the rates of side effects vary between men and women.

However, this decision was controversial and some scientists called for publicly available data on which JCVI relied. A group of British scientists on Wednesday published a trial print paper under review in the journal The Lancet to vaccinate 3.912-17 year old children in the UK before school starts in September, given the Covid disease, long Covid and the risk of school. suggested important. Confusion caused by Covid contracts.

A separate consideration is the supply of vaccines. There are millions of vaccines available in the UK, but supplies are limited in many countries and even the most at-risk populations have not been vaccinated. As a result of patch vaccines, there is more potential for vaccine evasion variants, so it makes sense to share a vaccine that no one is safe with until everyone is safe. Doing so will lower the priority of immunizing children.

How are vaccines released for 16 and 17 year olds?

Currently, the vaccine is available to vulnerable children over the age of 12 and people living with at-risk adults. The latest JCVI recommendation is to provide a regular first dose of the vaccine to healthy 16 and 17 year-olds, but the committee is still debating when a second dose will be given. next few weeks. The first vaccination program is expected to begin in the coming weeks and does not require parental consent.

