The British Prime Minister and Prime Minister are calling on British investors to create an investment big bang in the UK.





In an open letter to the industry, they suggest that UK institutional investors invest more of their capital in long-term UK assets, from pioneering companies to infrastructure, to help pension savers access better returns and support an innovative and green future. urge you to consider. UK.

The Prime Minister and the Prime Minister believe that now is the time to free up the hundreds of billions left by British institutional investors and help Britain recover from the pandemic.

The letter co-signed by the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister reads:

It’s time to recognize the quality other countries see in the UK and support themselves by investing more money in companies and infrastructure that will drive growth and prosperity across the UK.

We want UK pension savers to benefit from the UK’s ingenuity and the fruits of its businesses, to support UK success stories and to have the opportunity to ensure higher returns and better retirement.

Currently, global investors, including pension funds in Canada and Australia, are benefiting from the opportunities offered by UK long-term investing, while UK institutional investors are underrepresented in owning UK assets. For example, over 80% of UK defined contribution pension funds investments are mostly in publicly traded securities, which accounts for only 20% of UK assets.

The Prime Minister and the Prime Minister recognize that choosing which assets to invest in is a matter for pension trustees and other institutional investors, but urge them to consider whether they can invest more in UK assets that require long-term investments.

The challenge comes with the steps the government is already taking to remove barriers to long-term illiquid investment in the UK by establishing a UK infrastructure bank and introducing flexibility in the cap on fees that defined contribution pension plans can charge. Governments are also working closely with regulators to ensure a regulatory environment. For example, with the support of the Productive Finance Working Group, the Financial Supervisory Authority will launch a framework for long-term asset funds, a new vehicle for long-term investing. . Governments are open to addressing additional barriers they have identified.

This letter was given ahead of an investment summit on Downing Street in October.

Phoenix Group CEO Andy Briggs said:

We welcome the challenge letter issued today by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance. Phoenix continues to support significant long-term investments in infrastructure and housing, as well as providing early stage capital to businesses across all regions of the UK. We will continue to pursue the best possible outcomes for our customers and shareholders, and we believe that investing in sustainable long-term practices across diverse asset classes will achieve this while also helping the UK support better green construction.

Anne Richards, CEO of Fidelity International, said:

As asset managers and DC providers, we are committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for our clients, and we can see the benefit of providing long-term, less liquid assets to both our DC and retail clients. We also believe that our clients will welcome more options and access to a wider world of investing. Success requires a collaborative approach from the perspective of policy, regulation, tax, industry and the broader stakeholder, and we welcome the opportunity to work together to make it a reality.

Chris Cummings, CEO of the Investment Association, said:

Opening up investor access to long-term projects such as infrastructure and new technologies is a positive move that benefits pensioners while increasing the supply of productive finance vital to the UK economy. The good news is that the government is seeing this opportunity and working to make it easier for institutional investors to invest in the country’s long-term growth. Certain individual investors should have access to the same opportunities. The IA has pioneered the proposal for a long-term asset fund and is pleased to see the FCA framework for LTAF is currently under construction. This is because it will provide a new and important way for investors to reap the benefits of illiquid investments. Achieving this right will require new partnerships between regulators and industry to give pension funds and individual investors access to transparent, well-managed funds that return good value for money. The industry will work with pension system trustees and their advisors to deliver these results.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-and-chancellor-challenge-uk-investors-to-create-an-investment-big-bang-in-britain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos