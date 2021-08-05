After Trump, US researchers urge Biden to block political interference in science





Researchers called for protecting American science and scientific evidence from political interference.Credit: Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty

U.S. researchers and science groups last week called on President Joe Bidens’ administration to protect government science from political interference and to allow federal scientists to address the media and the public. They made the request during public listening sessions organized by the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) of the White House, the first of such sessions since the science office launched a massive project to strengthen scientific integrity within the federal government.

After four years in which the administration of former President Donald Trumps sidelined science and scientists from government decisions, researchers hoped Biden would protect independent scientific work and communication. In January, he took steps in that direction when he called on the OSTP to review the rules of all US agencies, with the aim of ensuring that policies prohibiting improper political interference in the conduct of the scientific research are in place. The OSTP convened a task force in May, made up of nearly 50 representatives from several US agencies, to tackle the problem. The group has so far met behind closed doors and with scientific integrity experts.

This level of engagement has not really taken place before within the federal government around the issue of scientific integrity, says Alondra Nelson, OSTP’s deputy director for science and society, who co-chairs the panel. work.

The current effort spans a push to protect scientific integrity that former President Barack Obama began ten years ago. The policies of U.S. science agencies were at the center of this OSTP-led campaign, Nelson told Nature, but Biden’s project also aims to guide the use of evidence in all government agencies.

Speak

During the three public listening sessions last week, participants urged government agencies to be transparent about how science is used in policy and regulation, and recommended that scientists be allowed to continue their work without political interference and are free to talk about it.

Andrew Rosenberg, director of the Center for Science and Democracy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said government scientists should be encouraged to speak directly to the public and the media, including through social media. Critics complained that it became more difficult over the years to access government scientists for information and ideas, and that it became even more difficult when Trump took office. In its early days, the Trump administration imposed restrictions on agency workers talking about their work. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, senior public health officials, including infectious disease chief Anthony Fauci, have been barred from speaking to the public. Agencies shouldn’t be afraid of scientists speaking out, Rosenberg said.

Alondra Nelson is OSTP’s Deputy Director for Science and Society Credit: Alex Wong / Getty

Since Trump was elected in 2016, the nonprofit Climate Science Legal Defense Fund (CSLDF) and Columbia Law School’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, both in New York, have followed the anti-science actions of the US government, including state-level decisions and actions by individual members of Congress. This count has now increased to nearly 500 entries.

Augusta Wilson, a lawyer at the CSLDF, told one of the sessions that almost half of these cases involved censorship of scientific information. In her remarks, she called for the OSTP to call on agencies to adopt strong and explicit protections against censorship and other interference with the ability of scientists to communicate about their work.

The CSLDF and the Sabin Center are among the groups that have created guidelines to keep science free from political interference and to ensure that scientific evidence carries weight. These suggestions include integrity policy training for agency employees and appointing government offices and officials to resolve disputes; some have suggested that Congress pass legislation that requires agencies to tighten their rules.

Tom Sinks, who worked for decades at the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), told Nature that a par -fire between the scientific evidence and the political leaders of the agencies. Creating a firewall that allows science to be science and politics to be political, that’s where scientific integrity plays a big role, he said.

During one of the sessions, he suggested that in order to build such a barrier, each agency should designate a senior scientist, who is not politically appointed, as the ultimate approver of scientific products such as publications. Sinks himself is no stranger to conflicts of scientific integrity. Before stepping down in 2020 as director of the EPA’s science adviser’s office, he wrote a rebuke of the agency’s own secret science rule, championed by then-administrator Scott Pruitt, a person appointed by Trump. Billed as a step towards transparency, the proposed rule would have prevented the EPA from using studies that rely on non-public data as a basis for regulation. But critics argued that it would remove fundamental health data about the harms of environmental pollutants and ultimately weaken the power of regulators to curb polluters. Biden’s EPA is currently reviewing the rule.

The next steps

The new effort reaffirms and builds on Obama’s work on scientific integrity, according to President Bidens’ January memo asking the OSTP to take up this issue.

Obama pledged to return science to its rightful place when he was inaugurated, and OSTP director John Holdren detailed a series of actions agencies should take to protect the independence of scientists . It happened after previous President George W. Bush and his administration blocked stem cell science and downplayed climate research.

Sinks says the Holdren memo protected some of the EPA’s science during the Trump years, allowing scientific reports to pass that might otherwise have wavered. But he hopes Biden’s effort goes further.

A 2019 review by the United States Government Accountability Office concluded that the Obama-era memorandum was unevenly adopted by agencies and recommended new measures to strengthen the integrity of federal research.

Public comments gathered during the listening sessions and received in writing will inform the deliberations of Biden’s OSTP. It’s a question the public really cares about and is engaged in, Nelson says.

The OSTP working group is due to present a review of the integrity policies of existing agencies in September.

