Campaign to ban pesticides in gardens and urban areas in the UK | Pesticide





A leading insect expert has called for a UK-wide ban on the use of pesticides in gardens and urban areas to protect bees, wildlife and human health.

Dave Goulson, professor of biology at the University of Sussex, said outlawing chemical spraying in 22-meter private gardens, along with road edges, parks and other green spaces could slow insect decline by creating a natural-friendly habitat network for insects. You can recover.

In a petition that began on Thursday, Goulson urged the government to follow the example of France, which banned the use of all synthetic pesticides in public places in 2017 and garden use from 2019. The campaign is supported by RSPB, Parkinson UK, Soil Association and other environmental groups.

The use of pesticides in agriculture is a matter of great debate. You can make a pretty strong argument that you’ll need pesticides to feed everyone. But we don’t need them in our garden. Goulson said there was no economic justification for this. Connecting flower-filled road edges with private gardens with roundabouts, city parks, cemeteries and more could potentially be an insect-friendly habitat network. It will be a great step forward in the right direction.

Excessive use of pesticides has been highlighted as a factor in the fatal decline of the world’s insects. In the UK, butterflies, moths and pollinating insects have declined sharply.

The campaign began when a study in the journal Nature suggested that the effects of pesticides on bee reduction may have been underestimated. A meta-analysis of the threat to bees predicts further population declines affecting global food production if this issue is not addressed.

Many cities and local governments around the world have taken action against pesticides and herbicides to protect insects. In Canada, 170 cities and towns are pesticide-free, and in Bavaria, a radical change in agricultural practices has passed into law after 1.75 million people have signed a plant and animal protection petition.

The RSPB said it supports the Goulsons petition, hoping it will spark public debate on the subject and pave the way for governments and local authorities to reduce unnecessary use of the chemical.

RSPB Chief Policy Officer Stephanie Morren said: “With 15% of UK species endangered, nature is at risk and cities are being pushed into smaller and smaller spaces as cities proliferate. But pesticide-free gardens and other urban green spaces provide a vital home to our amazing wildlife and can help revive the world.

Greenpeace, the Bumblebee Conservation Trust and Parkinsons UK are among the other groups supporting the campaign, raising concerns about the link between pesticides and human health. Goulson created the petition as part of the release of his new book, Silent Earth, which documents the decline of wild insect species.

Gareth Morgan, director of agriculture and land use for the Soil Association, said: Open spaces and gardens should be maintained without the use of pesticides.

Just as farmers had to respond to a ban on bee-harmful neonicotinoids, a similar phase-out of pesticides should be introduced so that the public and local authorities can start adopting sustainable and safe alternatives in our towns and cities. .

A spokesperson for Defra said the government wanted to help people move away from chemical pest control, had recently discussed pesticide use, and expects a report later this year.

Defra officials say that the decision to use pesticides is based on a careful scientific assessment of the risks, and strict regulations permit the sale and use of pesticides only if it is determined that they do not harm people or pose an unacceptable risk to the environment. said to do.

Check out more extinction dates here and follow biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and specials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/05/campaign-calls-for-uk-ban-pesticides-gardens-urban-areas-aoe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos