Johnson and Sunak urge UK pension funds to support riskier investments | pension industry

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak in a message to investment bosses urge the UK pension system to support UK entrepreneurship with billions of pounds of savings to fuel post-pandemic economic recovery no see.

The prime minister and prime minister are set to announce a joint call to action on Thursday aimed at triggering an investment big bang that will free hundreds of billions of pounds in British institutions.

Citing the success of long-term investment programs in Australia and Canada, Sunak and Johnson would say that UK pensioners are missing out on better retirement after investors focus too much on the returns of stock-market companies.

In a letter from one critic to the agency, the pair said UK investors would broaden their horizons and prefer to invest more savings in higher-risk research projects and new startups that support government leveling. Agenda and UK assets requiring long term investment.

It’s time to recognize the quality other countries see in the UK and support themselves by investing more money in companies and infrastructure that will drive growth and prosperity across the UK, they said.

We want UK pension savers to benefit from the UK’s ingenuity and the fruits of its businesses, to support UK success stories and to have the opportunity to ensure higher returns and better retirement.

Some industry leaders said they were aware of the need for pension funds to increase the proportion of long-term investments, but said the government must speed up plans to change city regulations before that happens.

Investment Association chief executive Chris Cummings said the government initiative is a new partnership between regulators and industry to give pension funds and individual investors access to transparent, well-controlled funds that return good value for money. said he would ask for it.

Critics have warned the pension system would be riskier and more expensive to operate, and accused the prime minister of not understanding how the system worked.

Independent pension consultant John Ralfe said:

A defined benefit plan requires an asset that generates a guaranteed inflation-linked return in order to pay a guaranteed annuity. Most of the PM’s drumming is to not do this.

Defined contribution auto-enrollment annuities should be as transparent and affordable as possible. Again, most of the things that are pushed here don’t do this.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email.

The Treasury said it would support easing fund management fees to encourage investment managers to evaluate risky investments and long-term projects as part of an extensive overhaul of strict regulatory investment rules.

What the letter says: The UK economy has a rich asset pool suitable for long-term investment and is backed by a world-leading research sector, a commitment to the green technologies of the future and British entrepreneurship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/aug/04/johnson-and-sunak-urge-uk-pensions-to-back-riskier-investments The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos