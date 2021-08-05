Saad Aljabri: US steps in to protect state secrets in Saudi crown prince’s vendetta against former spy





If the trial is allowed to continue, the Justice Department said in a petition filed Tuesday, it could lead to “the disclosure of information that could reasonably be expected to harm the national security of people. United States”.

The case has been brought against Saad Aljabri, a former senior Saudi counterterrorism official who is widely respected by and credited by US intelligence and counterterrorism officials with saving hundreds if not thousands of American lives.

Aljabri – who fled to Canada in 2017 – has become a nemesis of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, after working for years alongside the country’s counterterrorism chief Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was a rival of Salman for the throne.

A group of Saudi companies owned by the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which the prince controls, then brought embezzlement cases against Aljabri, first in Canada and now in the United States. Aljabri denies the charges and accuses the prince, known as MBS, of sending a squad of assassins to Canada to attempt to kill him and hold two of his children hostage in Saudi Arabia. Aljabri alleged that MBS made several attempts to bring him back to Saudi Arabia and said the team of hitmen sent to Canada were part of the same team that killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi days earlier.

The Saudi group of companies that brought the cases against Aljabri was, according to the Justice Ministry’s own file, established “for the purpose of carrying out counterterrorism activities”.

The holding company, called Sakab, accuses Aljabri of having defrauded them. In order to defend against the charges, the justice ministry said Aljabri intended “to describe and present evidence relating to allegedly sensitive national security information.”

“It’s really rare for such a [Justice Department] files to be produced, ”said Marc Raimondi, who recently left the Ministry of Justice where he was spokesperson for the National Security Division.

According to a source who served in the government and is familiar with the matter and intelligence, classified information that could come to light includes classified intelligence connections, operations, sources and methods. The revelations could also be embarrassing, especially for Obama-era officials, given the often “unseemly” nature of the intelligence world, the source added.

‘The right thing to do’

“It’s the right thing to do. You don’t want to disclose these things,” the source said.

By filing a lawsuit against Aljabri in the United States, Saudi Arabia and its de facto ruler have not only put the United States in a difficult position, but have prioritized the feud with Aljabri over relations between the two. country, the former government source said. The source added: “It seems to me a very personal vendetta that has no long-term interests for the kingdom and for the United States and for intelligence cooperation in the future.”

The Saudi Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Last week, a bipartisan group of senators wrote to President Joe Biden praising Aljabri’s two decades of partnership with the United States and calling on Biden to help Aljabri’s imprisoned children, Omar and Sarah, 22 and 21, respectively. . They also highlighted the danger that MBS’s campaign against Aljabri poses to the national security of the United States and directly refer to the possibility that classified information could be exposed.

“Using children as leverage”

“The Saudi government would use the children as leverage to blackmail their father and force his return to the kingdom from Canada, where he currently resides, for fear of possible retribution for his earlier support of a rival of the Saudi crown prince, Mohammad Bin. Salmon [sic]”Says the letter, which was signed by Sens. Marco Rubio, Tim Kaine, Patrick Leahy and Ben Cardin.

“The prolonged persecution of Dr. Aljabri and members of his family has now evolved to risk exposing classified US counterterrorism plans,” the letter concludes. “In light of these recent developments, we urge you and your administration to seek an amicable resolution securing the immediate release of Omar and Sarah and protecting the national security interests of the United States.”

In addition to the two jailed children, Saudi authorities have detained around 40 other members and associates of the Aljabri family who are still in detention, Human Rights Watch reported, citing a member of the Aljabri family.

“For four years now, Dr Saad has kept the oath he took to protect state secrets despite the ruthless campaign against him, his children and his family by MBS,” an adviser to Aljabri said in a statement. “The US government becoming a party to this case to protect its interests is a welcome step, but it is high time to facilitate a comprehensive and amicable resolution that frees its children and protects them from further persecution.”

Tuesday’s Justice Department motion says that in addition to its “significant interest in intervening,” it plans to assert state secret privilege, which would allow the U.S. government to block security-damaging information national. A final decision will be made by the end of the month.

