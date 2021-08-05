Wired Reports Personal Injury to Amazon Drone Delivery Unit in UK





Even if Jeff Bezos hits the ground after a recent space flight, Amazon’s drone delivery efforts to the British Isles could take a hit of its own.

Wired reports that retail giant Amazon Prime Air, a drone delivery company, is laying off more than 100 employees and restructuring dozens of jobs in the UK.

Insiders argue that the future of the UK business, which started in 2016 to help Amazon’s global drone delivery efforts, is currently uncertain.

An unnamed source within the UK Prime Air office told Wired that the operations there represent an organized chaos, with managers of the department described as shattered inside, not functioning properly and out of touch with reality.

Amazon said its UK office was still functioning, but declined to disclose the number of employees working on the drone delivery project.

An insider told Wired that the Amazon Prime Airs UK office has been exploring uneven skies over the past few years.

Cracks first started appearing in the Prime Air project at the end of 2019. [with] A manager was appointed who knew very little about the project and could not answer basic job questions, the staff was drinking beer at their desks in the morning, and some staff had to train their replacements in Costa Rica.

Fighting Congested Drone Delivery Airspace

Once seen as the undisputed heir to the drone delivery throne, Amazon has faced fierce competition over the past five years as major league hitters like Walmart, Googles Wing and UPS begin high-profile drone delivery trials.

In 2015, the FAA granted Amazon a test airworthiness certificate for the company’s logistics department. This certificate allowed Amazon to fly drones for development and crew training. The retailer first applied in July of that year after announcing plans to enter the UAV delivery business in 2013.

In 2019, UPS achieved the first full Part 135 standard certification from the FAA Alphabet spin-off. Wing Aviation LLC (Wing) received a Part 135 Single Pilot Air Carrier Certificate for Drone Operations in April 2019. Wing and UPS Flight Forward are certified as part of their certification. UAS Integrated Pilot Program (IPP). Additionally, in 2019, Prime Air received approval to conduct R&D missions in approved flight areas.

An uncertain American sky?

It’s unclear how the Amazons UK shuffle will affect drone delivery efforts in the US. Last year, the FAA approved Amazon to operate its Prime Air delivery drones.

“This certification is a significant step forward for Prime Air and represents the FAA’s trust in Amazon’s operational and safety procedures for an autonomous drone delivery service that will one day deliver packages to customers around the world,” said David Carbon, vice president of Amazon Prime Air. . . We will continue to develop and improve our technology to fully integrate delivery drones into our airspace, and work closely with the FAA and other regulatory agencies around the world to realize our vision of 30-minute delivery.

Jason has a long history of contributing to DroneLife with a keen interest in all things technology. He focuses on anti-drone technology and public safety. Police, Fire, Search and Rescue.

Jason started his career as a journalist in 1996 and has since written and edited thousands of engaging news articles, blog posts, press releases and online content.

Jason Twitter Email: @JasonPREagan

LinkedIn

