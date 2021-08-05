US plans to expand coronavirus testing, Fauci says





In a discussion hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Tuesday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, said there are plans to expand testing capacity to United States and that research was underway to improve access to testing.

In a White House Covid-19 response team briefing Monday, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said the federal government has communicated to states that it is ready to help increase testing capacity.

“Last week we reiterated to all Governors that we are ready to help them reach this moment, whether through additional testing, increased treatment, access and use. vaccines, or other state-specific needs, ”he said.

The 7-day average of new tests is now just over 584,000 per day, up from over 1.5 million per day six months ago and around 900,000 per day a year ago, the data shows. from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr Patrick Godbey, president of the College of American Pathologists, agreed that more testing is needed.

“I think more testing is a good thing, for many reasons. One of the important things to remember is, first of all, that bad data is worse than no data at all,” Godbey told CNN.

“When we talk about testing, we have to remember that not all tests are created equal. And we have to have reliable and accurate tests. This has always been and continues to be fundamental in dealing with this pandemic. The question fundamental is: do you have it or not? Only good tests can answer this question. ”

Testing at this stage of the pandemic takes many forms, including home testing done alone or with a virtual assistant, or a test administered by a doctor or pharmacist. The “gold standard” for Covid-19 tests is an rt-PCR test, a type of nucleic acid amplification test, which detects viral RNA.

PCR tests are what the CDC uses to assess community positivity rates, or the percentage of positive tests in a community, which is typically a county.

“A person’s risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection is directly related to the risk of exposure to infectious people, which is largely determined by the extent of circulation of SARS-CoV-2 in the community. surrounding, ”the CDC said in its latest guidance. for Covid-19 prevention strategies.

The agency uses the percentage of positive PCR tests in an area combined with the weekly number of new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people to assign communities a level of transmission ranging from low to high. Transmission levels then feed into decisions about Covid-19 mitigation efforts in an area.

PCR testing is also what Godbey would get in a scenario where he is a vaccinated person fearing he has been exposed to Covid-19.

“I would like a nucleic acid amplification test. I would like it to be done in a laboratory near my home so that the results can be obtained quickly,” he said.

According to guidelines released last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people vaccinated against Covid-19 should be tested three to five days after “known exposure” to the virus. The guidelines are a change from the agency’s previous recommendation that vaccinated people do not need to be tested for Covid-19 after exposure unless they become symptomatic.

“The benefit of getting the vaccine is that it keeps you from getting seriously ill. It doesn’t mean you can’t harbor the virus for a while. And in order to limit the spread, it’s still important that you get tested.” Godbey said.

Godbey said some available testing options, such as over-the-counter tests that a person performs on their own, may have problems with accuracy. To get an accurate result, the person being tested should follow the instructions “meticulously”, and even then, environmental factors can interfere.

“If you buy it and put it in your car in Atlanta and leave it in the car for a while, it’s over 100 degrees in the car. It can affect the accuracy of the test. have to send back, you have to be careful how they are shipped, ”he said.

