US blocks imports of Fiji-based vessel accused of reducing crew to slavery | US News





The US has blocked imports into US ports of a Fiji-based tuna fishing vessel that is accused of enslaving crew members.

Customs and border protection on Wednesday ordered shipments of the Hangton No 112, a longliner operated by a Chinese national, to be halted. The order came after the agency determined there was credible evidence that the ship’s crew were operating under forced labor conditions.

Foreign fishing vessels like the Hangton No 112 continue to lure vulnerable migrant workers into forced labor situations so that they can sell seafood below market value, threatening the livelihoods of fishermen Americans, said Troy Miller, acting CBP commissioner. CBP will continue to oppose the abusive practices of these vessels by preventing the introduction of their unethically harvested seafood into the US market.

CBP has identified at least three of the International Labor Organization’s 11 indicators of forced labor, including wage deduction, debt bondage, and retention of identity documents.

A Fiji-based tuna fishing boat has been accused of essentially reducing its crew to slavery. Photograph: Caleb Jones / AP

Despite industry efforts to combat forced labor aboard fishing boats, the Hangton No 112 imported around $ 40 million worth of tuna and other fish into the US market, according to Ana Hinojosa, director of the CPB. , which investigates allegations of forced labor. The identity of the importers who received the consignments was not disclosed.

The 34-meter vessel, which operates under the Fijian flag, was built in 2017 and employed 13 crew members. In a December 2019 investigation by Greenpeace Southeast Asia and the Indonesian Union of Migrant Workers, it was discovered that the ship had seven of the ILO’s forced labor indicators.

The report notes that a representative from Hangton claimed that the said vessel is not a deep-sea fishing vessel and that its Indonesian crew is recruited by an Indonesian agent. The representative also denied the charges of payroll deduction and retention of identity documents.

Wednesday’s announcement followed a string of orders targeting Asian fishing vessels amid reports of forced labor. In May, CBP blocked seafood imports from the entire fleet of Dalian Ocean Fishing, a Chinese company. Agency officials reported that crew members were forced to work in conditions bordering on slavery, leading to the deaths of several Indonesian fishermen in 2020.

Current ILO estimates suggest that more than 25 million workers suffer from forced labor conditions around the world, including those in the deep-sea fishing industry, who often come from Southeast Asia.

