UK’s major players will take center stage at this year’s Subcon

Make UK CEO Stephen Phipson CBE will present the state of the industry at Subcon this September, one of the many highlights of this year’s conference program, which will also include sessions on sustainability, electric vehicles, additive manufacturing, industrial innovation and cost management. Supply chain disruption and skills gaps.

Presented by the UK’s leading manufacturers and engineers and some of the most innovative disruptors, the 2021 Subcon Conference is a three-day, two-theatre, 20-session program that showcases cutting-edge innovation and best practices in the world of engineering, manufacturing and supply. chain management. All Subcon visitors are free to attend and the agenda can be viewed online at https://www.subconshow.co.uk/sessions-2021.

Some of the sessions at the Engineers Expo Theater include:

– The PrintCity story: how industry and academia are collaborating to bridge the digital skills gap and promote engineering and manufacturing innovation

– Manage the cost of supply chain disruption – globalization, decarbonization and innovation

– Leap to Industry 4.0: 5G Factory of the Future

– Additive Manufacturing – Moving Beyond Geometry for Printing of Functional, Composite Material Products

Two huge themes that run through both conference theaters emerge regarding sustainability and the skills gap, especially the importance of attracting and retaining young people in the field.

“Despite all the difficult times we are going through, I think there is tremendous optimism around now,” said Made in Britain CEO John Pearce. “Made in Britain is part of our relentless optimism about the future of UK manufacturing, bringing it closer to where it really is needed, not from the other side of the world. The carbon footprint of a product coming from thousands of miles away.

“My goal [at Subcon] It is to tell the story of Made in Britain. There is a wonderful, powerful, interesting and meaningful story of British manufacturing under the Made in Britain mark. What is the UK economy without UK manufacturing? These are the necessities that we are building: the components, machines and products that are essential to human existence and human experience.”

Held directly at the NEC in Birmingham, September 14-16, 2021, Subcon is in the same venue as The Engineer Expo and the new Manufacturing Management Show for 2021. The UK’s major subcontract manufacturing supply chain show comes at a pivotal time as businesses of all sizes recover from the impact of Covid-19 and adapt to operating outside the EU.

www.subconshow.co.uk

