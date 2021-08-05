Mexico sues US arms manufacturers, alleging they are causing massive damage to the country





Mexican soldiers guard a crime scene where a man was shot and killed in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico April 21, 2019.

Guillermo Arias | AFP | Getty Images

The Mexican government on Wednesday sued several US gun manufacturers, alleging they contribute to the illegal trafficking of firearms to Mexico.

The lawsuit was filed in US federal court in Boston. Among the defendants named in the lawsuit are Smith & Wesson, Barrett Firearms, Beretta USA and Colt’s Manufacturing Company.

The companies did not immediately respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.

Gun manufacturers are accused of negligent business practices that facilitate arms smuggling into Mexico and cause “massive damage” to the country. The lawsuit alleges they knowingly supply the criminal weapons market in Mexico in particular, claiming that corporate military-style weapons often end up in the hands of drug cartels and other criminals who harm civilians and personnel. government.

Mexico has reported historically high homicide rates in recent years, which the lawsuit says are in part due to arms trafficking from the United States in violation of Mexican gun laws.

“The consequences in Mexico have been disastrous. In addition to causing the exponential growth in the homicide rate, the conduct of the defendants has had an overall destabilizing effect on Mexican society,” the lawsuit alleges.

The Mexican government is demanding compensation for the financial toll and bloodshed caused by the alleged illegal conduct of the defendants. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a press conference on Wednesday that the government was seeking an estimated $ 10 billion, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard looks on during a press conference to announce that Mexico has sued several gun manufacturers in a US federal court, accusing them of negligent business practices that have resulted in arms trafficking illegal that resulted in deaths in Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico on August 4, 2021.

Luis Cortés | Reuters

“For decades the government and its citizens have been victims of a deadly stream of military-style firearms and other particularly lethal weapons that flow from the United States across the border into the hands of criminals in Mexico, ”the trial said.

“This flooding is not a natural occurrence or an inevitable consequence of the gun trade or US gun laws. It is the predictable result of the deliberate actions and business practices of the defendants,” he said. -he declares.

Compensation would cover the costs of deaths and injuries suffered by Mexican police and military personnel, social services for victims of gun crime and their families, and strengthening law enforcement to prevent trafficking. weapons, among other costs, according to the lawsuit.

Mexican laws severely restrict the sale of firearms, and the Mexican government issues fewer than 50 firearms licenses each year, according to the lawsuit.

But the defendants are undermining those laws, according to the lawsuit. It is estimated that half a million firearms are smuggled from the United States to Mexico each year, and defendants produce more than 68% of them, according to the lawsuit.

That means they annually sell more than 340,000 firearms that cross the US-Mexico border to criminals, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says the defendants fail to regulate their gun distribution practices. They sell firearms to any U.S. licensed distributor or dealer, whether or not they have a history of illegally selling firearms in Mexico, according to the lawsuit.

The defendants are also accused of marketing their weapons in a way that attracts transnational criminal organizations, such as the Mexican drug cartels. For example, Barrett Firearms markets one of its rifles as a “weapon of war” but sells it to the general public without restrictions, the lawsuit noted.

The lawsuit alleges that the accused’s facilitation of arms trafficking allowed criminals to attack the Mexican military and police and escalate extortion and kidnappings.

Ebrard on Wednesday called on U.S. gunmakers to end business practices that he said contribute to violence and death in his country, Reuters reported. Mexico will fight against illegal arms trafficking.

