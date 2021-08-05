When is season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 3: Drag Race? Who are the reputable contestants and guest judges?





Scotland’s Queen Lawrence Chaney took the crown home in March.

Drag Race UK fans, turn the lights on. Because season 3 of the popular reality TV show is coming.

The UK version of the show, which aired on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, was a huge hit with the audience, and the original season of Drag Race UK garnered an astonishing 12 million views on BBC Three and thousands more on international streaming platforms. I watched a lot. .

Hosted by world-famous drag queen RuPaul Charles, the reality TV show originally aired in the United States in 2009 and has since seen a show called The Olympics of Drag airing in other countries around the world.

When does Drag Race UK season 3 start?

The third installment in the series was confirmed in November 2020 when producers sent a casting call to potential participants.

The third season of Drag Race UK was officially announced last month when the official Twitter page posted a teaser video stating that the show would spin around in the fall.

The BBC hasn’t announced an official release date for the series yet, but we know casting for the season ended in November, and there are strong rumors that production started in mid-February.

It will be aired for the first time in October.

Who are the guest judges for Drag Race UK Series 3?

RuPaul is a well-connected celebrity. That said, drag race shows never run out of celebrity royalties.

Last year saw a number of guest jury roster including Elizabeth Hurley, Little Mixs Jade Thirlwall, Lorraine Kelly and Dawn French appearing on the show Criticizing the Queen.

But this year promises to be bigger and better. It is rumored that this year’s drag race guest judges will also feature Baby Spice Emma Bunton, Michelle Keegan, and the legendary Sir Elton John via video link.

Michelle Visage, a regular judge and longtime criminal partner, will continue to serve alongside Graham Norton and Alan Carr, who served as judges earlier in the two seasons.

Who is the Queen known to appear in Drag Race Series 3?

After testing positive for Covid-19 while filming season 2, it’s probably not surprising to hear that Veronica Green is likely to appear on the show this year after receiving a public invitation to the competition last year.

However, new drag stars from across the UK will be competing for the drag race crown in 2021.

Rumors are circulating that the queen may appear after some smoke has noticeably disappeared from social media during filming. Here are the rumored queens of Drag Race 3.

Brightons 19-year-old Queen Anibus Finch is an English-Egyptian drag divisor, vocalist and theater comedian.

Charity Kase is one of many London Queens rumored to participate. Impressively, Charity completed a 365-day drag challenge, creating a new character look every day of the year.

Newcastle-based actress Choriza May from Valencia, Spain, says she resembles a Spanish flamenco doll she buys for her mother in Tenerife, but is human-sized.

There are strong rumors circulating that Welsh drag artist Victoria Scone will participate again this year, and she will be the first cisgender woman to appear in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

