Beef O Bradys to open US 280 site – Shelby County Reporter





By EMILY SPARACINO / Editor-in-chief

NORTH SHELBY The owners of two area Beef O Bradys restaurants are expanding their footprint in Shelby County with a new location on US 280.

George and Eileen McCluney, who own Beef O Bradys stores in Helena and Hoover, are preparing to open a third location of the family-owned restaurant and sports pub on Brook Highland Plaza.

The couple will be opening their new restaurant in the building formerly occupied by The Boot at Brook Highland and Brook Highland Bar and Grill.

George said opening another Beef O Bradys location was not in the couples’ plans, but a combination of factors created an opportunity they couldn’t resist.

The building was reasonable compared to building a new location from scratch, George said. It was one of the engines.

Additionally, the company was offering incentives to current franchisees like the McCluneys to open new locations and create more organic growth in an effort to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We were looking forward to growing our family within the Beef O Bradys Network and also creating more jobs for Shelby County, said George.

They are currently renovating the building and installing new TVs and audio equipment, new furniture and new flooring, among other upgrades.

Almost everything there will be brand new, said George.

The restaurant will offer the full Beef O Bradys menu, which offers a wide variety of dishes, drinks and desserts.

Customers will be able to order anything from wings and sandwiches to burgers and tacos, as well as signature cocktails. To view the menu, visit Beefobradys.com.

We see ourselves as a family sports pub, said George. Were suitable for families and will have space to accommodate Little League ball teams.

The McCluneys, who also own Farrellys Southern Bar and Kitchen in Hoover, aim to open Beef O Bradys’ Brook Highland site by the end of August, depending on how quickly they can hire staff.

They will be holding a career fair at the new location, 5279 US 280, on Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

To apply for a position online, visit Beefobradys.com/jobs.

For more information and updates on the new location, visit @beefobradysbrookhighland on Facebook.

