US blocks seafood from Fijian ship accused of enslaving crew | Company





WASHINGTON (AP) A tuna fishing boat based in Fiji, a Pacific island nation, which was accused of essentially reducing its crew to slavery, was prevented on Wednesday from importing seafood to the United States, in part of a growing effort to prevent the entry of goods produced with forced labor. the country.

US Customs and Border Protection ordered all shipments to US ports of the Hangton No. 112, a longliner operated by a Chinese national, to be stopped after the agency determined there was credible evidence that the crew was subject to conditions defined as forced labor under international standards.

This is the latest in a series of such orders targeting Asian fishing vessels amid reports that crews made up largely of vulnerable migrant workers from poorer countries are being subjected to horrific conditions by traveling operators. farther out to sea and for longer periods of time as fish populations decline globally.

Foreign fishing vessels like the Hangton # 112 continue to lure vulnerable migrant workers into forced labor situations so that they can sell seafood below market value, threatening the livelihoods of local people. American fishermen, acting CBP commissioner Troy Miller said in a statement released ahead of the announcement of the order. CBP will continue to oppose the abusive practices of these vessels by preventing the introduction of their unethically harvested seafood into the US market.

Records show that around $ 40 million worth of tuna and other No 112 Hangton fish have been imported into the U.S. market in recent years despite industry efforts to address the issue, said Ana Hinojosa, manager. executive of the CBP leadership investigating allegations of forced labor. . The agency does not publicly identify the importers who received the shipments.

CBP said its investigation uncovered evidence that the Hangton 112 crew were wrongly denied wages, that their identity documents were confiscated and that they were being held in debt bondage, which Usually involves charging workers an excessive amount up front for travel and other expenses and detention. them until they work to pay if off.

The agency found additional terms difficult to read, Hinojosa said, even considering fishing to be a notoriously difficult and dangerous industry. I wouldn’t call it fun work, but there are certain human rights protections that are expected in any type of work environment. “

In May, the United States blocked seafood imports from a Chinese firm’s entire fleet of more than 30 vessels that authorities say forced crew members to work in near-sea conditions. slavery, which resulted in the deaths of several Indonesian fishermen last year. CBP has also issued orders against individual vessels from Taiwan and elsewhere.

The 102-foot (34-meter) Hangton # 112 operates with a crew of about a dozen, according to online archives. The boat was cited in a December 2019 investigative report by Greenpeace Southeast Asia and the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union that documented abusive conditions in the Pacific fishing fleet. The operator denied the allegations at the time.

Advocates such as Greenpeace say migrant workers, often from the Philippines and Indonesia, are particularly vulnerable to abusive working conditions, with brokers often taking pay cuts and ship operators and companies forcing them to work extreme hours and brutal treatment, in one of the most dangerous occupations, with no recourse and no means of escape to sea.

In recent years, the issue of unregulated fishing has attracted increasing attention not only for the abusive treatment of workers, but also for the damage it causes to the environment, to economies around the world and to the food supply. .

An investigation into the fishing industry by The Associated Press, which received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, freed more than 2,000 slaves and traced the seafood they caught to to supermarkets and pet food suppliers in the United States.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.americanpress.com/news/business/us-blocks-seafood-from-fiji-ship-accused-of-enslaving-crew/article_be08dc22-9978-5fcb-8ec4-970c5d5ac466.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos