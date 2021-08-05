UK, France ease travel restrictions – POLITICO





London travelers arriving in the UK from France will no longer need to be quarantined if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the UK government announced Wednesday.

The UK Transport Ministry said the decision was made after the rate of beta cases of COVID-19 in France decreased. Experts are concerned that the UK’s current vaccine may be less effective against the strain first discovered in South Africa.

The move put France in line with the rest of the UK’s so-called “Amber List”, allowing the UK government to streamline travel restrictions by removing the controversial Amber Plus category that only included France. has been

People arriving from Amber List countries are fully vaccinated and do not need to isolate if they test negative for the virus, whereas Amber Plus stipulated that travelers must isolate at home for 10 days. Travelers from Red List countries must be quarantined in government-approved hotels.

Paris complained about Britain’s decision to exclude France, and France’s European Minister Clment Beaune said the move discriminated against France.

Regarding the recent changes, a French government adviser said: “Then that’s good and that’s what the French government has been asking for. It means the French government heard it,” he said.

“The reason for the quarantine is not entirely clear. [The U.K. governments] The justification was based on the presence of a South African variant on Runion Island. You can rightfully ask yourself why they are blocking traffic between France and England because of what’s happening on Runion Island. far from neutral.

Runion Island itself is added to the red list as France moves to amber under British plans.

The French adviser did not comment on whether the UK’s initial decision to include only France on the Amber Plus list was politically motivated, but said the quarantine case was “not very convincing”.

The UK government will also ease travel restrictions for people returning to the UK from Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway, all adding to the UK Green List.

People traveling to the UK from these countries do not need to self-isolate even if they have not been vaccinated, but must be able to prove that they have tested negative before and after travel.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants a balanced approach to international travel. While visiting Scotland, he said he knew how important holidays are to people.

People think about them, they save, and people yearn to go abroad this year. It must be balanced with the need to protect our country from the introduction of new strains.

An important tourist destination for the British, Spain will remain on the amber list. However, the government recommended PCR testing rather than lateral flow testing before returning to the UK to prevent imports of strains of concern with high prevalence in Spain, such as beta and other strains first discovered in Colombia in January.

India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE will move from the red list to the amber list after their governments conclude that they pose a lower risk to the UK’s public health. But along with La Runion, Georgia, Mayotte and Mexico are also added to the red list.

Changes to the UK travel list will take effect from Sunday.

