EU President urges America to open borders





European President Ursula von der Leyen insisted that the United States open its borders to travelers from the EU

Photonews via Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in an interview with German press RND, urged the United States to lift the travel ban on EU travelers.

Pressure is mounting on President Biden to lift the travel ban put in place by the Trump administration in March 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The EU added the US to its list of safe countries in June and the UK has allowed vaccinated Americans to enter the country since August 2.

The widespread increase in the Delta variant is why the White House has yet to give a date for reopening travel with the EU or the UK. for the continued spread of infections, especially in states with low vaccination rates.

The Washington Post on Tuesday supported the reopening of international travel for fully vaccinated people and in London, the Financial Times cited scientists who believed border restrictions would not prevent variants from entering the country. arrived in the United States again when its borders were closed. Scientists noted, as cited in the FT, that maintaining long-term border controls or reducing travel is likely to be costly, and only delay rather than prevent importation.

As reported by Politico, von der Leyen said that “the epidemiological situation in the US and the EU today is very similar. We need to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and are in contact with our American friends. It shouldn’t last for weeks.

In response to the UK lifting of the travel ban on US travelers, the UK government is now under renewed pressure to push Americans to reopen travel across the Atlantic. Stuart Procter, COO of Stafford, a London luxury hotel that relies heavily on American tourists, said all is well for us not to quarantine, which is fine, but we need the America say people can go to UK

John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of Heathrows, also urged the government on Tuesday to allow cheaper lateral flow testing for travel (instead of lab PCR testing) and to work with the United States (and other countries) to ease the remaining travel restrictions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexledsom/2021/08/04/eu-president-urges-us-to-open-bordersthis-cant-drag-on-for-weeks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos