2021 Olympics: US men’s basketball in gold medal game with rout of Australia





Kevin Durant scored 23 points and the US men’s basketball team closed a 15-point first-half deficit to beat Australia 97-78 in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The United States will face the winner of Thursday’s Slovenia-France semi-final for the gold medal.

The United States trailed up to 15 points in a botched first quarter-and-a-half that saw them commit eight turnovers and miss their first 10 attempts by 3 points. A 14-4 run to close the second quarter helped the United States reduce Australia’s lead to 45-42 at halftime.

Once we lost three points before half-time, it felt like we had the game in hand, Durant said. I feel like everyone is making second and third efforts on the defensive end of the ball.

“When we come here (to the Olympics) I think we all know what it takes to be a great defensive team.

Devin Booker added 20 points for the United States, who scored 7 of 14 to 3 in the second half. The United States opened the second half in a 12-0 run behind Durant’s eight points and increased defensive intensity to gain control, as the United States outscored Australia 32-10 in the third quarter. The United States recorded a 20-0 streak that spanned the second and third quarters.

“Keep,” Booker said when asked what had changed for the United States team in the third quarter. “That’s what it comes down to.”

The United States are just three weeks away from an exhibition loss to Australia in the run-up to the Olympics. This team was without Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, all of whom played in the NBA Finals. Middleton and Holiday collected 11 points each for the United States on Thursday.

The United States will play in the gold medal game on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The bronze medal match will take place at 7 a.m. on Saturday between Australia and loser Slovenia and France.

(Photo: Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images)

