Seven countries have been added to the UK travel green list as France switches to amber.





Fully vaccinated passengers returning from France to England, Scotland and Wales will no longer need to be quarantined after this Sunday following changes to UK coronavirus travel restrictions.

New changes to the UK traffic light system change popular tourist destinations from ‘yellow plus’ lists to amber.

France was added to the Pumpkin Plus list last month amid concerns about a beta variant of COVID-19.

The government has announced that from July 19th, people returning from amber list countries will not have to self-isolate, but still must comply with tests.

However, it turns out that the change does not apply to France “as there continue to be cases of beta variants first identified in South Africa in France”.

UK travel list change

Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway will all change from amber to green ahead of a government announcement today (Thursday 5 August).

Despite speculation that France will put me on the red list, it will remain amber, meaning fully vaccinated vacationers can enjoy their trip without quarantine.

Travelers arriving from Spain to the UK are now advised to undergo PCR testing rather than cheaper side flow tests for mandatory pre-departure testing as a “precautionary measure against the growing number of viruses and strains in the country”.

India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE have all been relegated from the red list to amber, while Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte have all been relegated to the red list.

Efforts to explore overseas travel

UK Transport Minister Grant Shops said: “We are committed to leveraging the benefits of a successful vaccination program to begin safe international travel that will help connect families, friends and businesses around the world.”

“I know how important holidays are to people.”

Boris Johnson says he wants a “balanced” approach to international travel.

Ministers are expected to review Britain’s traffic light system on Thursday.

“I know how important holidays are to people,” the prime minister told reporters during a visit to Scotland.

“People think about them, they save, and they yearn to go abroad this year. I totally understand,” he said.

“We have to balance the need to protect our country from the introduction of new strains.

“We have a balanced policy, but obviously we have the advantage of a double-jab system that allows us to come from EU countries without quarantine. The same goes for the US.”

