



TOKYO – The first time American sprinter Ronnie Baker attempted to grab the witness he ended up with a handful of Fred Kerley’s jersey. The second time, Baker snorted. On the third try, Kerley was side by side with Baker, practically using both hands to cram the stick into his teammate’s palm.

The names could change, but the US Olympic 4×100-meter relay team’s results at the Tokyo Olympics remain just as brutal.

The exchange between Kerley and Baker destroyed the Americans in qualifying on Thursday, leading to a sixth place that left them out of the final and extended a quarter-century of misery for the country which brings the track team to the top. deeper at the Games.

“We just didn’t get the job done today. That’s it,” said Kerley, who ran the second stage.

The outrage spread quickly, as it always does when it happens.

“The United States team did it all wrong in the men’s relay,” sprinter great Carl Lewis wrote on Twitter. “The passing system is bad, the athletes are running with the wrong legs, and it was clear that there was no leadership. It was a total embarrassment and totally unacceptable for an American team to look worse. than the AAU children that I have seen. “

The American men will not win a medal they counted on in what turns out to be a tough Olympic track competition. But what was once a conversation about the world’s deepest athletic team simply giving away a medal really can’t be seen in that light anymore.

The American men haven’t won the 4×100 at the Olympics since 2000 and haven’t reached the finish line cleanly in a final since winning a silver in 2012. But they made it. ci due to a doping ban against Tyson Gay. .

It was the first time the United States failed to reach the final since 2008, when Gay was embroiled in a failed trade. The United States reached the final in 2016, but was eliminated for another bad run in the medal race.

“Trying to time perfectly with a few practices is a little difficult, but it is what it is,” said Baker.

Indeed, the team haven’t practiced much, but it’s no different from any other country. All have had their training time restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, both in Tokyo and in the year before it.

It didn’t seem to have an impact on China, Canada or Italy, who finished 1-2-3 in a qualifying round that most teams use more as training than a tough race.

It also didn’t have an impact on the American Women, a team led by Teahna Daniels and Javianne Oliver, who also competed in the individual sprints and estimated they had completed around five workouts with their teammates.

“When me and ‘I’ were doing the 100 I know the rest of the ladies were really doing it with transfers and stuff,” Daniels said. “We had confidence in what they were doing and we kind of got closer to each other for that.”

The men did not freeze. They often don’t.

This is the 10th time since 1995 that they have given a relay at the World Championships or the Olympic Games, either because of a disqualification, an abandoned stick, a doping violation or a faulty exchange, which led to the last result.

They had reason to believe that things were changing.

Usain Bolt once suggested that Americans “tend to panic,” especially knowing what it might take to beat him and his Jamaican teammates down the line.

But with Bolt out of the mix and with Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles in the lineup, the United States secured a world championship victory in Qatar in 2019. The victory was sparked by a team reunion called by Coleman after a trembling stroke. qualification. They were on the same page, and after the final Lyles shouted “We broke the curse! We broke the curse!”

But Coleman is not at the Tokyo Olympics due to a ban involving failed doping tests.

And Lyles won a bronze in the 200m on Wednesday night, so he had a morning free.

Now he also has the rest of the week.

Follow the Summer Games in Japan on ESPN: find out more

• Medal tracker | Results | Program

“Honestly, I’m a little mad, not at these guys, they did what they could do,” Trayvon Bromell, who ran the first leg, told NBC after the race. “I did what I could do. I can really speak for myself in a way. Like I said these guys did their job, I did what I could do. In the first leg, c ‘is fair – it’s really BS for real, to be honest with you. “

Meanwhile, Hansle Parchment of Jamaica took gold in the 110-meter hurdles in 13.04 seconds passing American Grant Holloway just at the end.

Holloway, the world champion, was in the lead on nine of the 10 hurdles but suddenly passed out on the last one. The parchment passed him to add an Olympic gold medal to the bronze medal he won at the London Games in 2012.

Holloway took silver in 13.09 and another Jamaican, Ronald Levy, took bronze in 13.10 seconds.

In another medal-winning event, Pedro Pichardo of Portugal won gold in the men’s triple jump. He scored 17.98 meters on his third attempt at victory. Chinese Zhu Yaming won silver and Burkina Faso Hugues Fabrice Zango won bronze.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/31961146/us-men-fail-advance-4×100-relay-final-track-field-tokyo-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos