Conflict in Gaza has seen record rise in British anti-Semitic attacks, charity says | anti-semitism





The charity that monitors anti-Semitism and protects British-Jewish groups says May has recorded the most hateful incidents of anti-Semitism in the Gaza Strip.

The Community Security Trust (CST) recorded 1,308 such incidents nationally from January to June 2021, a 49% increase over the same period in 2020 and the highest in the first half of the year.

The CST said the increase is similar to the conflict that erupted in 2014, fueled by anti-Semitic responses to escalating violence in Israel and Gaza.

This year, British Jews experienced a level of hatred not seen in recent decades. CST CEO Mark Gardner said some of the abuse and bullying, particularly among young people, is shameful. Going forward, CST will continue to do everything we can to protect the Jewish community and provide them with the safety and comfort they need.

CST recorded a monthly record of 639 anti-Semitic incidents in May, accounting for 49% of all incidents recorded in the first half of 2021, which is itself a six-month record prior to 2017 for an annual record.

There was also a huge surge in schools. 130 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded, the most in the first half of this year, up 491% from 22 recorded in the first six months of 2020.

The CST said the most common types of language and imagery used in recent events refer to conflicts in the Middle East and show anti-Zionist political motives.

In 43 cases, Israel was compared directly to Nazi Germany, and in 68 cases the term Zionism or Zionist was often used as an euphemism for Jews and Jews. Criminals used far-right or Nazi-related discourse in 277 cases.

The surge in incidents also coincided with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and continued a pattern with recorded highs and lows of anti-Semitism consistent with the severity of government restrictions on public or collective activity.

CST received 89 reports in January 2021, the lowest monthly number since December 2017 when there were 86 incidents.

The CST said the easing of social restrictions, along with the Israeli-Gaza conflict that provoked a strong emotional response, has helped people escape the frustration caused by the lockdown.

The charity also said the epidemic has led those who want to spread anti-Semitic hatred to find new ways. CST received 13 reports in the first half of 2021 that videoconferencing events were hijacked with anti-Semitic material.

These Zoombombings said they had never heard of before the Covid-19 outbreak, but they said it became a way for anti-Semites to take advantage of new social realities.

Mark Hamilton of the National Police Chiefs Council responsible for hate crimes said he was depressed to hear about the violence and the threat to British society that had no involvement in events on other continents.

There is no need to demand that British Jewish citizens protect their safety and peace. He said it was our shared responsibility.

