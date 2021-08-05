Toxic cat food fears as British veterinarian suffers from mysterious disease | cat





A number of cats are still dying from a mysterious disease that investigators believe may have something to do with widely sold cat food brands, raising concerns that warning owners about a nationwide product recall aren’t sufficient.

It is understood that veterinarians across the UK have been caught up in cases of pancytopenia, a condition in which the number of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets rapidly decreases, causing a serious illness.

The Royal Veterinary College (RVC) said this week that there have been at least 528 cases in cats in the past few months, 63.5% of which are fatal. The actual death toll could be much higher, as many cases are not reported to veterinarians and only a few veterinarians pass data to RVCs.

Certain batches of Sainsburys hypoallergenic cat food, Applaws and AVA (the Pets at Home brand) were recalled by manufacturer Fold Hill Foods in mid-June, triggering an investigation by RVC and the Food Standards Authority (FSA).

It’s been six weeks since RVC and the FSA initially issued the alert, but the cause of the explosive death is yet to be ascertained. The period of investigation is said to be causing dissatisfaction among cat food suppliers. Both organizations said they were looking into all possibilities, including those not related to food.

A cat owner whose pet died on Tuesday warned that too few people are aware of the recall and could unwittingly feed them cat products that could kill them.

High Wycombe commercial attorney Steven Barrett said 9-year-old cat Freya (ragdoll) died Tuesday after five days of fighting.

Barrett said Freya had eaten Applaws and had last eaten 7.5 kg of lean chicken food just before she started vomiting.

He said he had tried to buy more food online but had not heard of a product recall until he saw it was not available and investigated why.

My mind went through the floor, he said. She was part of our little family, and that’s how we treated her. I just wanted her to eat the best food.

He added that cats cannot go outside where they could be exposed to other toxins.

Barrett was unable to make an appointment when he usually called the vet because the hospital was overwhelmed with similar cases.

When the receptionist heard the name of the cat food, he told the other veterinarian to make an urgent appointment. I took her yesterday and at the end of the day she was dead, he said.

My concern is that many cat owners buy dry food in bulk, which is a major recall, so the dry food bag you open and give to your cat may have toxins and more cats will die.

Although RVC and FSA investigations are ongoing, a statement on the RVC website noted the possibility that the disease could be caused by mycotoxins, toxic compounds naturally produced by various fungi.

Mycotoxins can grow on crops before and after harvest and can appear in foods, including grains, nuts, spices, dried fruits, apple juice, and coffee, often in warm and humid conditions.

All recalled brands are dry foods manufactured by Fold Hill Foods, part of Lincolnshire-based agricultural company JW Grant.

“As the FSA revealed, there is no solid evidence confirming an association between cat food and feline pancytopenia at this stage,” said Fold Hill.

We continue to fully work together as the FSA and RVC continue to investigate all potential causes of feed and non-feed-related cases of pancytopenia.

As cat owners, we fully understand how upsetting and stressful this situation is, and we understand the urgent need to find out why the number of cases of pancytopenia has increased in the UK.

Sainsburys said it would support investigations involving two hypoallergenic cat foods and offer full refunds, while Pets at Home said it had recalled AVA and Applaws products and was assisting investigators. Applaws added that the suggestion that any food it sells could be linked to cat deaths is heartbreaking and is helping the investigation.

