U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Visits Baltimore School, Says Students Should Be In Classrooms – Maryland Matters





U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited Graceland Park-O’Donnell Heights Middle School in Baltimore, urging schools across the state to do everything possible to get students back to classrooms on time full this fall.Photo by Elizabeth Shwe.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited a public school in Baltimore on Wednesday morning, urging districts across the state to do all they can to get students back to full-time classrooms this fall.

We know the strong and rewarding relationships that can be developed in welcoming and affirming school buildings, said Cardona at Graceland Park-O’Donnell Heights Middle School in Baltimore.

Bringing in students in person is the best equity lever we can use as educators, he said.

During a visit to the school’s summer enrichment program, Cardona met a student named Andrea, who could not speak English when she first arrived at the school and was crying every days, he said.

But because of the relationships she was able to develop through in-person learning, the support she received from her caring teachers, and the partnership her parents and the school forged for her success, she is happy now. she blossoms, Cardona said. This story shows what is possible in our schools.

Cardona presented the U.S. Departments of Education Back-to-School Roadmap, which encourages school districts to prioritize the health and safety of students and educators, invest in social and emotional support for students and describes ways to accelerate academic success.

State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury, Senator Paul G. Pinsky (D-Prince Georges), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, Health and the Environment, and Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City), candidate for State Comptroller, attended the event.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (R) and Council President Nick Mosby (R) were also in attendance.

The roadmap advises schools to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless their immunization status and at least three feet away in classrooms.

Cardona urged school districts in Maryland to continue their indoor mask policy and communicate with hesitant families about their health and safety strategies.

We cannot let masked fatigue, pride or politics stop us from doing what is right for our children, he said. We also know that it is essential that parents feel their children will be safe, which means that we need to connect with families more than ever.

Baltimore City Public Schools will require masks for all staff and students, whether or not they are vaccinated.

The roadmap also encourages school districts to use federal pandemic relief funds to vaccinate more people 12 and older before the start of the school year.

Cardona mentioned the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus, which is much more transmissible, even in people who have been vaccinated. But while the rise is concerning, the difference this year is that we can control the virus, Cardona said, urging anyone who hasn’t to get vaccinated.

Our children should no longer have to compromise their educational experiences or their time at school due to the increased spread in the community, so get vaccinated, he said. President Biden last week called on school districts to hold pop-up immunization clinics so more children 12 and older can get immunized.

However, Cardona did not mention the requirement for vaccines for eligible students and staff before the start of the school year. Maryland’s university system, which oversees 12 public universities, is requiring all of its students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, with a few exceptions for medical or religious reasons.

As of Tuesday, only 29.1% of the nation’s 12 to 15 year-olds were fully immunized, according to CDC data.

The U.S. Department of Education’s roadmap comes shortly after Maryland education and health officials released an updated guidance that strongly recommends but does not require that students and the unvaccinated staff wear masks when they return to school in the fall. Local school systems and child care programs will be able to set their own policies.

The state guidelines outline recommendations for the purpose of supporting openness to in-person learning at full capacity, which is in line with the goal of the US Department of Education’s roadmap. It further encourages schools to focus on multi-level prevention strategies, or on multiple prevention strategies together, instead of restricting in-person learning if they cannot implement a certain strategy.

Cardona not only encouraged school districts to bring students back to classrooms, but also implored schools not to just aim to get back to the system before the pandemic, as that system has flaws.

We can’t go back to where we were in March 2020, is that clear? He shouted. The crowd of teachers, parents, and state and city leaders applauded. The status quo before the pandemic is not acceptable.

We currently have the opportunity to transform the educational experiences of students. We can build truly equitable schools that finally fill the long-standing gaps in our education system, he said.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marylandmatters.org/2021/08/04/u-s-education-secretary-miguel-cardona-visits-baltimore-school-says-students-need-to-be-in-classrooms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos