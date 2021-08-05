Three-quarters of UK startups are optimistic





As summer kicks in and data on COVID-19 is encouraging, early-stage companies appear to be recovering from bluff.

Image Source: AIN/Mike Lebus

Most startups fail according to popular wisdom, but the founders are still well-known for their perpetual optimism. But you can be forgiven for thinking that the pandemic and Brexit can put a lot of stress on startup leaders.

However, a recent survey found that three-quarters (72%) of UK startups are fairly confident about the next 12 months.

Angel Investment Network recently measured the opinions of 645 UK startups and found strong optimism despite the pandemic’s impact on growth, a dramatic reversal in a similar survey in 2020. Less than half (42%) are actually “very optimistic” – up from 23% when a similar survey was conducted early in the pandemic.

Of those who raised capital in the past year, 54% reported that they were negatively impacted by the withdrawal of investors. Meanwhile, 68% reported that they had delayed fundraising due to COVID-19.

For startups surveyed, the top challenges ahead are attracting investment (85%), developing products (27%), hiring/recruiting the right talent (25%), and continuing the coronavirus challenge (19%). 15% of respondents were concerned about consumer confidence and 8% still cited Brexit as a problem.

AIN founder Mike Lebus says startups are inherently optimistic, but the past 18 months have been enough to challenge anyone. But this is a shift in optimism among founders.

“After stagnating growth due to the pandemic, huge demand for funding has been suppressed and we are seeing a record number of connections on our platform. A lot of people have used their time wisely to build a network and start a business as much as possible to prepare for the investment.”

