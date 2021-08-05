Businesses face ‘terrible’ abuse amid UK coronavirus vaccine testing dilemma – POLITICO





LONDON Hospitality has reopened after closure, but its employees face a potential for abuse as they grapple with confusing government guidelines for checking customers for coronavirus status.

The company that chooses to conduct the overhaul says it has faced anti-vaccine and social media backlash from libertarians.

The UK has so far encouraged businesses with a high risk of COVID transmission to voluntarily adopt the NHS COVID Pass, so that customers can prove they are free from the virus. Users can show that they have received two doses of an approved vaccine, or that they have negative or natural immunity with a PCR or sidestream test within 48 hours of entry.

Guidelines encouraging companies to use passes were updated in July to make it clear that some places may “request an NHS COVID Pass”, stating that the government will “encourage use” in places likely to mix with others I did. home. However, it has been made clear that these moves are still voluntary for individual organizations.

Business owners who have been using this system so far say they are being abused by customers’ confusion about the size of their checks.

They say the situation has not been helped by the government’s preoccupation with increasing immunization rates for young people, and last month was not helped by Boris Johnson, who “increased risk by threatening to make full vaccination a condition of entry into nightclubs and other establishments.” . A place where large crowds gather until September.”

death threat

Ultimate Power Club, which decided to hold events in London and Manchester and introduce a COVID Pass system, received horrific Facebook comments and insulting emails. Double jab, said a spokesperson for the venue.

News reports about company policy did not make it clear that not only vaccination, but also lateral flow testing through infection and natural immunity could also enter the clover. The promoter was quickly criticized for insisting on a full vaccination to attend club nights. in September,” said a spokesperson.

The organizers had no problems at night, but clubbers without a pass could go to a 24-hour testing facility and get a negative lateral flow test, but warned that the picture of the COVID test had become very confusing.”

In our opinion, this is what the government was proposing at nightclubs. many people don’t [it] It was no different from what people were asking for in numerous test events, such as at Wimbledon and the Lords for example.

He said, “At first, I thought I would be cursed if I didn’t do the corona test, but I thought it would be better if I didn’t,” he said. From what they actually were. I don’t think I can win right now.”

The organization said it had never received any assistance from the government to conduct the inspection.

“No one should be abused for doing the right thing,” a government spokesperson said.

“We are working closely with organizations that operate large, congested environments to encourage the use of the NHS COVID Pass where appropriate, giving businesses time to prepare before September when full vaccination will be a condition of entry for many. It is a place where a lot of people gather,” he added.

Even before Johnson’s vaccine passport threat, a film group said it had been targeted by closure and anti-vaccine activists and that personal information of people who helped conduct the event’s trial was circulated online.

In an interview with the BBC in April, George Wood, managing director of Luna Cinema, sent an email accusing Luna of being part of a “vaccine passport” scheme, even though attendees were not required to present proof of vaccination. said he received -19 test. The abuse included personal attacks and messages that likened the organizers to Nazis.

jab for work

Other companies went further and faced hostility as a result. Pimlico Plumbers has sparked the outrage of some by making it clear that anyone applying to the company must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The government’s position on the so-called ‘job acquisition’ differs. The UK Parliament approved compulsory vaccinations for UK nursing home staff in June. Ministers have spoken in favor of such a plan.

However, asking for a jab remains an individual employer’s decision. The same government spokesperson quoted above said the UK “welcomes employers to encourage their employees to be vaccinated”, but those looking to check their immunization status “this is the Employment, Equality, Data Protection and Health and Safety Act.”

A spokesperson for Pimlico said their move to demand a jab has provoked a certain amount of criticism from the generally anonymous suspects on social media. Although they did not take it to heart. We tend not to take it too seriously because they obviously represent a fairly minority. opinion, the spokesperson said.

James Johnson, a former 10th pollster who now runs his own company, JL Partners, agrees that businesses can embrace the public when they run COVID tests.

“It’s a really simple story. According to a survey [vaccine passports,] Even before people know they’ve been vaccinated themselves, there’s already a kind of supportive tendency,” he said.

The success of the vaccine rollout in the UK “spurs support,” he said.

“When people talk about it in focus groups, they don’t really see any downsides because they don’t see them for themselves. They don’t really think about it from a sector perspective. They don’t think about it. From a perspective. They’re just looking at it from the perspective of ‘I had the jab’.”

