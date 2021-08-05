Pickup truck carrying more than two dozen crashes north of US-Mexico border, killing 10





Top line

A pickup truck carrying more than two dozen passengers crashed Wednesday in rural Brooks County, north of the US-Mexico border, killing 10 people and injuring 20 others, multiple news outlets reported.

The pickup truck, which was packed with 30 people, lost control on a turn, swerved off a freeway and struck a light pole Wednesday afternoon, Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez told Forbes.

About ten people were killed, including the driver, and the rest of the passengers were injured, Martinez said.

Martinez says most of the passengers are said to be migrants.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that 10 passengers died and 20 were taken to local hospitals by ambulance and helicopter, and said it was investigating the crash and informing the victims next of kin.

Key context

Brooks County is a sparsely populated area with just over 7,000 residents spread over nearly 1,000 square miles. It is located 50 miles north of the Rio Grande Valley, which has seen a rapid increase in arrests of migrants along the US-Mexico border in recent months. Many migrants cross Brooks County into the interior, often on foot, a perilous path that has claimed dozens of lives in recent years.

Tangent

About five months ago, a Ford Expedition with 25 passengers crashed in Southern California, killing 13 people. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said all of the deceased passengers would have entered the United States illegally and suggested the overcrowded van was linked to a human smuggling operation.

Further reading

13 dead in California border crossing accident: how did it go? Why were there 25 people in an SUV? A visual explanation (USA Today)

