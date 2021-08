Huge sponges made in the Lancashire hills to stop water overflowing into low-lying towns and reduce greenhouse gas emissions | UK News

Conservationists have built giant sponges in the Lancashire hills to prevent flooding of low-lying towns and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are accelerating global warming.

Nearly 3,500 puddles have been dug into peat at Holcombe Moor near Bury to block the highland rain.

Half a million clumps of moss have been transplanted into freshly soaked soil.

Image: Half a million lichens have been transplanted into freshly soaked soil. File photo: iStock

Nik Taylor, a local ranger for the National Trust, which owns the moor, said the moss holds up to eight times its own weight in water.

“Before this operation, heavy rains on this plateau would flow through canyons and erode the peat, and then flow into the valley below, endangering communities,” he said.

“Slowing down the flow really helps to reduce the height of a river in case of a flood, and it can even help save someone’s home from flooding.”

But moss must also form a blanket over damaged peat areas that release carbon back into the atmosphere.

In healthy wetlands, moss absorbs carbon from the air as it grows. When it dies, the ground is so wet that it does not rot. Carbon remains submerged for thousands of years and becomes peat.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Is the UK prepared for extreme weather?

But in the Holcombe Badlands, overgrazing of sheep and 150 years of air pollution have destroyed the fragile moss blankets, exposing peat.

Maddi Naish, a rural surveyor for the National Trust, said peatlands are “superheroes” when it comes to carbon storage.

“We’re so close to major cities, so it’s surprising to think we’re living with habitats that are rarer than rainforests globally, but that make a huge contribution to tackling climate change.”

The UK’s peat is 3 million hectares, or 12% of the country’s land area.

It stores 3 billion tonnes of carbon, more than all forests in the UK, Germany and France combined.

However, much of it has been damaged by human activity, pumping 20 million tonnes of carbon back into the atmosphere each year, equivalent to 4% of UK annual emissions.

Subscribe to ClimateCast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Spreaker.

The restoration of Holcombe Moor was funded by the government and the Environment Agency.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said much more needs to be done.

She told Sky News: “We have committed to restoring 35,000 hectares of peatlands by 2025.

“It is possible in just four years and we have already taken steps to make it happen.”

Holcombe Moor has been restored by the National Trust along with The Moors for the Future Partnership, Natural England and the Holcombe Moor Commoners’ Association.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/conservationists-create-giant-sponge-in-lancashire-hills-to-stop-water-flooding-lowland-towns-12372787 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos