Citing forced labor, US blocks fishing boat from Fiji





Customs officials have blocked a commercial fishing vessel from importing tuna and other seafood into the United States, citing what they said was the use of forced labor by its operator, a Fiji-based company.

The Customs and Border Protection agency said on Wednesday it had discovered that operators of Hangton No. 112, a longliner owned by Hangton Pacific Co. Pte Ltd., had withheld workers’ wages, kept their documents identity and had them in debt. slavery.

If the vessel attempts to dock at a U.S. port or distribute its cargo around the country, officials said, its cargo would be held until its operator can prove that the fish were not caught using this. which the agency described as modern day slavery.

After three months, the seafood could be destroyed, according to the agency, which said boat operators would have the option of exporting the fish to another country.

The action is part of what the agency called an ongoing initiative to intercept imports from companies that exploit workers facing harsh working conditions and have no voice to demand fairer treatment.

Troy A. Miller, the acting commissioner of customs and border protection, criticized the company’s practices in a statement Wednesday.

Foreign fishing vessels like the Hangton # 112 continue to lure vulnerable migrant workers into forced labor situations so that they can sell seafood below market value, threatening the livelihoods of local people. American fishermen, Miller said.

He added that Customs would continue to oppose the abusive labor practices of these vessels by preventing the introduction of their unethically harvested seafood into the US market.

The whereabouts of the boat, the fifth individual vessel blocked by customs and border protection since April 2020, and its crew were not immediately known on Tuesday. It was also not clear if the ship, which flies the Fiji flag, had visited the United States and when.

In addition to individual vessels stranded this year, customs officials took similar action against a Chinese fishing fleet in May.

Jitendra K. Mohan, managing director of Hangton Pacific Co., based in Suva, Fiji, the capital of the South Pacific island nation, disputed the allegations in an email.

There is no truth to it, and the one-sided story of a disgruntled crew who quit before the end of their contract, according to the email. He even made other crew members stop work but no one supported him.

An online directory for the seafood industry said the company operates a fleet of longliners and specializes in fresh and frozen yellowfin tuna, bigeye tuna, mahi mahi, wahoo, escolar, albacore, dressed marlin and swordfish. Longline is a fishing technique that uses baited hooks attached to a branch of branchlines.

The Hangton No. 112, a longliner operated from Fiji, has been banned from importing tuna and other fish into the United States.Credit … Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission

Customs officials said the company mainly supplies tuna, which can sell for thousands of dollars, especially if it is the high-quality grades used for sushi.

When asked if the restrictions, known as the withholding tax order, applied to the company’s other vessels, officials said they only affected Hangton No.112.

For decades, customs officials have said they were unable to prevent some companies that used forced labor from importing goods into the United States because of a provision in the United States code called the consumer clause. This clause allowed certain products manufactured using forced labor to be imported into the country to meet demand.

But the 2015 Trade Facilitation and Enforcement Act repealed the clause, allowing customs officials to intercept all goods produced using forced labor, officials said.

