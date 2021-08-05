UK pension fund calls for big bang investment





Pension Industry Update

Boris Johnson has urged the UK Pensions Fund to trigger an “investment big bang” to support the economic recovery by putting more retirement saver cash into UK assets.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a letter to the investment industry that “British institutional investors should “seize the moment” and use “hundreds of billions of pounds” to back assets with long-term paybacks, such as infrastructure. Includes bridges, roads and wind power plants.

They claim that UK assets are being overlooked by domestic investors. “British institutional investors are underrepresented in owning British assets,” the letter says. “More than 80% of UK defined contribution pension fund investments are mostly in publicly traded securities, which accounts for only 20% of UK assets.”

Some of the world’s largest pension funds, including Canada and Australia, have been actively involved in supporting infrastructure projects, including the UK, officials said the projects provided long-term income for investors.

Ministers also want millions of pension savers to better support Britain’s high-growth tech companies. UK tech companies often miss institutional investments as they strain among their fund managers to support riskier, higher-loss startups.

Pension fund trustees have an obligation to act in the best interests of their members, with higher fees and charges associated with non-standard investments such as infrastructure and private equity.

To address this issue, the government has eased the 0.75% charging cap this year to protect millions of savers in defined contribution plans from high fees, allowing trustees to work in sectors such as private equity where high performance fees are common. made it possible to invest in

The Financial Conduct Authority is also helping establish the Long Term Asset Fund, an investment vehicle designed to facilitate pension cash investments in illiquid and long-term assets. It is examining barriers to investment in these assets with the support of the Productive Finance Working Group chaired by the City Secretary John Glenn.

The letter said the government is doing “everything possible other than obliging more investment in this area, as some claim,” to encourage changes in the mindset and behavior of institutional investors.

“The government is open to addressing additional barriers they have identified,” he added.

Dom Hallas, Managing Director of Technology Business Group Coadec, said that pension fund investors are “the next big step for the UK startup ecosystem. . . The faster we can move from discussion to capital allocation, the better.”

The Pension and Lifetime Savings Association, which represents pension schemes with 30 million savers and assets of over £1.3 trillion, said pension funds support the government’s ambition to ensure opportunities to invest in the widest range of assets.

suggestion

“You can take a look. [them] PLSA Chairman Richard Butcher admits that there is no single ‘right answer’ when it comes to how much pension trustees should invest in UK long-term assets.

Government efforts to encourage trustees to use more pension cash to help the country recover its economy have raised concerns in some areas of the industry.

Andrew Warwick-Thompson, former executive director of regulatory policy at the pension regulator, accused the government of being “fashionable” in May with the government reforming workplace pension levies that would raise fees for millions of employer-employee pensioners.

Roger Barker, director of policy at the Institute of Directors, also said there is a lack of detail on how governments achieve their goals.

“Many UK institutional investors’ business models are heavily focused on achieving short-term financial performance. It is unclear whether the changes proposed by the government in this letter will fundamentally realign the way it is approached in the long term.”

