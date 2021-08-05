U.S. women’s football team takes bronze with 4-3 victory over Australia at Tokyo Olympics – The Denver Post





KASHIMA, Japan – Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored two goals and the United States won bronze in women’s football at the Tokyo Olympics with a 4-3 victory over Australia on Thursday.

It was arguably the best the Americans have watched in a heated tournament that opened with an unusual 3-0 loss to Sweden. Rapinoe set the tone from the start with a goal scored straight from a corner.

The loss marred the Australians’ first-ever trip to the medal round at the Olympics. No Australian football team, male or female, has ever won a medal.

The Matilas were the underdogs against the United States, the highest ranked team in the world and the defending World Cup champions who came to Japan hoping for a fifth gold medal. But the Americans struggled at times during the tournament, including a 1-0 loss to Canada in the semifinals. The Canadians had not beaten their North American counterparts since 2001.

The American team that faced Australia looked completely different.

Rapinoe scored from a corner kick in the eighth minute to give the Americans an early lead. It was the second time Rapinoe has scored an Olimpico, as corner goals are known: she also scored one in the 2012 Olympics semifinals against Canada.

Sam Kerr shot the Australians even with a 17th-minute goal that passed US goalie Adrianna Franch.

Franch got her first start in a major tournament in place of Alyssa Naeher, who injured her right knee in the U.S. teams’ semi-final loss to Canada.

At just 27, Kerr became the Australians’ all-time top scorer with 48 goals. She led all remaining scorers in the tournament with six goals.

Rapinoe’s second goal came on a superb volley in the 21st, and it became evident that the Australians were missing defender Ellie Carpenter, who received a red card late in the Matildas’ 1-0 semi-final loss to the Sweden.

Lloyd made it 3-1 in stoppage time in the first half when his left-footed shot passed Australian goalkeeper Teagan Micah. She added another on a break in the 51st minute, giving her an American record 10 career Olympic goals.

Lloyd made his 312nd appearance for the national team in the game, passing Christie Rampone for second on the all-time list. Kristine Lilly tops the list of career appearances with 354.

Lloyd is 39 years old and is probably playing in his last major tournament. When she was substituted in the 81st minute, her teammates rushed to offer handshakes and high-fives, and the bench gave her a standing ovation.

Caitlin Foord kept the Australians in the game with a 54th minute goal before Emily Gielnik scored to reduce the score further in the 90th, but in the end the Matildas couldn’t tell the difference.

Alex Morgan was injured in stoppage time and had to be helped off the pitch. It looked like she had injured her left leg, but there was no immediate word on her condition.

The Australians had previously met the United States at the Tokyo Olympics, holding the Americans to a scoreless draw in the final match of the group stage. Australia were also the only team in the group to score against the Swedes, who head to Friday’s gold medal game against Canada.

Team USA’s opening loss to Sweden ended a 44-game unbeaten streak. After a rebound victory over New Zealand, the draw against Australia was drawn. In the quarterfinals, the United States beat the Netherlands on penalties.

But they were thwarted in their quest to become the first team to win an Olympics after a World Cup title by their Canadian rivals. Jessie Fleming scored from a 74th minute penalty for the only goal of the game.

The United States has reached the gold medal game at the Olympics five times. The Americans have four gold medals, more than any other team since women’s football became an Olympic sport in 1996.

But this is the second Olympics that they failed to reach in the gold medal game. They were beaten by Sweden in the quarterfinals five years ago in Brazil.

