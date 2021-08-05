How much are 2021 US Olympians paid?





Unless the Olympic team has a sponsor, American athletes do not receive a salary. There are advantages. But the real money comes from winning medals.

WASHINGTON Almost as fast as they started, the Tokyo Games are coming to a close this weekend. Team USA is on the cusp of a massive medal crop.

But, beyond pride and competition: What are athletes paid?

Turns out, US Olympians get a paycheck for every medal they win, but other than that, most of the US team’s athletes are on their own.

THE QUESTION

Do American Olympians Receive a Salary?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Team USA athletes do not receive a salary unless their team has a sponsor who will pay them.

WHAT WE FOUND

Overall, most athletes are not salaried, Dr Baghurst said. They are not paid to go to the Olympics. They will have their trip covered, their accommodation covered and their food covered.

According to our expert, some American teams that have sponsors may have a salary. However, this means that most American Olympians themselves are not paid by the United States Olympic Committee.

Outside of major sports and high performance athletes, a lot of these athletes are really struggling financially, Dr Baghurst said. A lot of them have part-time jobs and it’s only at the Olympics that we really, really see them shine.

But if they do well at the games, the athletes can make a lot of money. The United States pays a handsome sum per medal: $ 37,500 for each gold medal, $ 22,500 for each silver medal and $ 15,000 for each bronze medal.

As long as other athlete winnings do not exceed $ 1 million, medals won are not taxable.

But no, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee does not pay Olympians a salary.

They can earn money through sponsored, sponsored or medalist teams.

