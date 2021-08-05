The Pied Piper Leading Us From the Top of a Cliff: Florida Governor Sentenced as Covid Rises | Florida





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was given a new nickname this week as the resurgent coronavirus continued to wreak havoc on his condition: the Covid-19 Pied Piper, dragging everyone off the top of a cliff.

Dan Gelber, the mayor of Miami Beach, coined the term as Florida continued to set records for new cases and hospitalizations, recorded worrying increases in deaths and positivity rates, and led the country in pediatric admissions of Covid.

With the highly contagious Delta variant spreading, a state comprising just over 6% of the U.S. population accounted for one in five cases in the country, registering 50,997 in the three days leading up to Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. . (CDC).

DeSantissays that the peak is seasonal and opposes lockdowns or new restrictions. The Republican governor followed through on his executive order banning mask mandates in schools by calling the burgeoning crisis in Florida hospitals a hysteria in the media.

You try to spread fear, you try to do that sort of thing, DeSantis retorted to a reporter who asked him at a press conference in Miami on Tuesday what the new state record was for Covid hospitalizations, a total of 11,863.

Our hospitals are open for business. Did not close. Were going to open schools. We were protecting all the jobs of Floridians in this state, we were protecting the small businesses of the people. These interventions have failed repeatedly throughout this pandemic, he said, referring to mask warrants.

Governors’ resolute desire to keep the state open despite the Delta variant fueled spike drew criticism from local political leaders in the White House, where Joe Biden said on Tuesday: I tell these governors, please help you. pleases. But if you’re not going to help, at least stay away from people who are trying to do the right thing.

DeSantis, a likely Republican presidential candidate in 2024 if Trump does not run, and a possible running mate if he does, shares former presidents prioritizing the economy.

But Gelber said he believes DeSantiss’ position could backfire and end up hurting businesses.

I am the mayor of a host city. I think most people who come here would rather be in a place where they feel safer than a place where they feel like they are catching the virus, he told CNN.

He likes the Pied Piper, who is leading everyone off the top of a cliff right now, letting them know that they don’t have to like the CDC, that they don’t have to wear masks, that ‘they can do whatever they want in the midst of a huge pandemic and Florida, by wide margins, is by far the worst state in the country.

The mayor said he felt crippled by legislation signed by DeSantis in May that gave him veto power over municipal coronavirus mandates.

A mask edict was not allowed now. We were one of the first cities to require it and the governor stopped allowing us to do so, and then we immediately saw an increase in our county and state.

Charlie Crist, a former Florida governor and Democrat seeking to topple DeSantis next year, said his rivals betray a blatant disregard for the health and well-being of children and teachers.

On Tuesday, officials in Broward County, the sixth largest school district in the country, which voted last week to require masks to be worn, said they would back down, although they appeared to reconsider their position a day later .

With his latest coup, the governor is ignoring the science and facts that obscure the work, Crist said in a statement to the Guardian.

Over the past year, masks have prevented Florida schools from becoming major contributors to the spread of viruses. They made it safe for our children to be in class. Now, with just a week to go to school, Florida tragically leads the country in children hospitalized with the virus.

He wants to finance the school systems by trying to ensure their safety. It is unacceptable.

In an emailed response to The Guardian, DeSantiss ‘press secretary Christina Pushaw denied Gelber and Crists’ claims that mask warrants were effective. In Texas, she said, cases declined after a warrant was lifted in March, while in California the number increased earlier this year with a warrant in place.

The governor and the Florida Department of Health have always encouraged Floridians to protect themselves and their communities. The best way to do this is to get vaccinated, she said.

Dr. Jay Wolfson, professor of public health medicine at the University of South Florida, doesn’t expect DeSantis to change course.

The one driving force that most affects the decisions of governors in state policies is death. As long as deaths remain stable or under control, rates of hospitalization and contagiousness are unlikely to prompt demand for masks or vaccines or do anything else that would jeopardize economic policies, a- he declared.

Balancing public health policy interests with economic policy interests can be a tricky game, and there are compelling interests on both sides.

These appeals for judgment are not always based exclusively on education or health issues, they are based on political and pragmatic realities, and so far the governor has managed to demonstrate that he has significant political support. for the positions he takes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/05/ron-desantis-florida-governor-covid-coronavirus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

