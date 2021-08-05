US returns over 17,000 items looted in Iraq





Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

The United States has returned more than 17,000 smuggled artifacts to Iraq this year, the country’s Foreign Minister Faud Hussein said at a press conference in Baghdad on Tuesday.

The artefacts, some of which date back to 4000 years, include statues and sculptures from ancient Mesopotamia. They will soon be joined by the so-called Gilgamesh’s Dream Tablet, a rare carved stone bearing one of the oldest known literary works.

This is the largest repatriation of artifacts ever to Iraq, which has seen huge swathes of its cultural heritage looted and sold since the US invasion in 2003.

Thousands of artifacts are said to have found their way into the international art market after being removed from temples, archaeological sites and even museums over the past two decades. ISIS, which controlled much of Iraq between 2014 and 2017, was also responsible for destroying and smuggling ancient antiques to help fund its operations.

One of the looted items, pictured during a ceremony at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry in Baghdad. Credit: CHINA NEW / SIPA / Shutterstock

Tuesday’s press conference, which saw Hussein formally hand over the articles to his counterpart in the country’s Culture Ministry, comes just days after Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met with US President Joe Biden at Home White. However, Culture Minister Hassan Nazim said the deal was part of a long-standing collaboration with US authorities and the artifacts had been gradually returned over the past year. In addition to the 17,321 items recovered in the United States, 17 more were returned from countries such as Japan, the Netherlands and Italy. Meanwhile, the best-known of the artefacts, the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, will be repatriated “next month after legal procedures are finalized,” Nadhim told Reuters.

Containing part of the ancient poem “Epic of Gilgamesh”, the 3,500-year-old cuneiform tablet measures approximately 6 inches by 5 inches. It is believed to have entered the United States through an antique dealer, who purchased it in 2003 and imported it into the country “without declaring its contents as required,” according to the US Department of Justice.

Boxes containing some of the repatriated items on display in Baghdad. Credit: urtadha Al-Sudani / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The item was then sold several times before being acquired for over $ 1.6 million by US retailer Hobby Lobby at an auction in 2014. It was later seized from the Bible Museum in Washington DC, whose president is also the chairman of the craft store chain.

Just a week before Tuesday’s Baghdad press conference, a New York federal court ordered Hobby Lobby to confiscate the tablet, according to the US Department of Justice. The Bible Museum has expressed support for the government’s efforts to return the artifact to Iraq. Christie’s, the international auction house from which Hobby Lobby purchased the item, previously told CNN that “any suggestion that Christie’s had knowledge of the original fraud or the illegal importation is unfounded.” .

A Mesopotamian clay cone with cuneiform inscriptions. Credit: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The artifact joins a growing list of items repatriated to Iraq in recent years. In 2019, a batch of 173 objects “from several countries” was returned, and 1,300 others were returned from neighboring Jordan, according to a statement from the Iraqi government. Last year, the UK announced it was returning a stolen 4,000-year-old Sumerian plaque to Iraq after the British Museum discovered the item for sale on an online auction site.

An Iraqi government press release reports that Foreign Minister Hussein said his government “will spare no effort to recover the rest of our cultural heritage across the world.”

