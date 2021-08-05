Tokyo Olympics: Maddie Musselman supports American water polo





TOKYO

Pick one sport, any sport, and it is likely that it was played by the inhabitants of Maddie Musselmans’ childhood home.

His father was a left-handed pitcher with the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets, known for his slider and curveball. His mother won two college football letters at Rutgers. Her older sister was a part-time goaltender for the UCLA women’s water polo team.

Maddie first swam and played soccer growing up in Newport Beach before reporting her intentions to college. In her grade six yearbook, she said she wanted to be an Olympic water polo player.

This dream has come true, and now she is about to make another one come true.

Musselmans’ four second-half goals propelled the US women’s water polo team to a 15-11 victory over the Russian Olympic Committee on Thursday in the semi-finals of these Tokyo Olympics, putting the Americans at a victory of a third consecutive gold medal. medal.

The Americans face Spain in the championship on Saturday at the Tatsumi Water Polo Center after their supremacy in the sport is put to the test. The United States lost to Hungary, 10-9, in the preliminary round, marking the Americans’ first loss since losing to the Netherlands in the 2008 gold medal game at the Beijing Olympics. .

It appeared that US dominance could wane further when the Russians, capitalizing on the shoddy US defense and shots that repeatedly took off the goal posts, took a 7-4 lead at the end of the first. half time. Goals from Musselman and teammate Melissa Seidemann in the final 39 seconds before halftime precluded the need for a massive comeback.

US center Aria Fischer, left, tries to block a shot from ROC Anastasia Fedotova in the first half on Thursday.

(Gary Ambrose / For the weather)

US coach Adam Krikorian joked that in the midst of games he had thought of the old-school scene in which the half-naked and exhausted Will Ferrell loudly implored his teammates to keep their cool in the games. cloakrooms.

No panic was necessary. The Americans matched the Russians’ goals in the second half before taking a 12-11 lead over Aria Fischer’s goal with 5:05 to go. It was the start of a 5-0 streak that ended the game in which the United States held the Russians scoreless for the final 5 minutes.

Musselman led her team with five goals and Maggie Steffens added three, bringing her career tally to 70, the most of any Olympic competition. Musselmans partially masked her strength as one of the pool’s most versatile athletes, a sniper who also generates blocks and flights to trigger her teams’ counterattack.

US forward Maddie Musselman comes up against ROC on Thursday.

(Gary Ambrose / For the Times)

Something really special about Maddie is that she can really do anything, Steffens said. She’s getting a lot of attention and she’s someone who’s huge for our team and you saw, she has big goals for us, big saves and really kindled a fire in the squad that we needed. So all I’m going to say is I’m very grateful that she’s my teammate because she’s special.

Growing up in a home where the chatter could feel like a 24-hour sports radio station, Musselman naturally absorbed a glimpse of what it takes to become an elite athlete. She cherished the goals she scored against her older sister, Alex, and followed her to UCLA before spending the last two years away from the team to focus on the Olympics.

Her impressive mishmash of skills is at least in part due to the fact that she came from a family of diverse sporting activities.

My dad played a throwing sport, my mom played soccer, Musselman said, and I think the energy and competitiveness is felt in the way I play.

Krikorian, who also coaches the UCLA men’s water polo team, noted that the effort and discipline that made Musselman one of the best players in the world is based on her determination, not her lineage.

Tokyo Olympic Games coverage

I always give his dad a hard time, Krikorian said, because I always say Maddies is the better athlete of the two.

Jeff Musselman spent five seasons in the big leagues, compiling a 23-15 record with an earned-run average of 4.31, before a heart attack ended his career at 29. He now works as a sports agent alongside Scott Boras in Newport Beach.

Maddie, 23, won gold with the United States in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and plans to return to UCLA for one more season of varsity water polo, but only after wrapping another medal around his neck.

We’ve had a lot of success but this team hasn’t done anything yet, we haven’t won a medal yet, said Musselman, and I think we were looking forward to the opportunity to fight for one.

