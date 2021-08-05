Australia’s hopes for Olympic gold vanish against the United States





SAITAMA, Japan (AP) Gregg Popovich wrapped his arms around Australia’s Patty Mills at the end, and even the USA coach was struck by how the losing team must have felt in his final.

A medal was in the hands of the Australians. That is, until it isn’t, in what has become an all-too-familiar refrain for the Boomers program. They took a 15-point lead and watched helplessly a 23-point deficit at the hands of the United States en route to what became a 97-78 loss to the Americans in the Olympic Games semifinals in Tokyo Thursday.

Australia’s gold medal hopes are gone.

I’m delighted with the win, of course, said Popovich. But when I looked him in the eye I felt bad because they have a great camaraderie and a great history and culture and they wanted it just as much as any of us so that was a bit sad. But that’s all we all do, right? We are all trying to win.

The embrace ended, and with it, Popovich and Mills headed in different directions on several fronts. Popovich will travel to the gold medal game, Mills will travel to the bronze medal game and then leave San Antonio where he played for Popovich for a decade and was the last player to leave the last Spurs team for the NBA title in 2014 for Brooklyn as a free agent.

Well I miss him a lot, Popovich said. But I think it’s a good thing for him.

Mills declined to publicly address the specifics of free agency at the Tokyo Games, saying he would do nothing to distract from his main goal of bringing gold to Australia.

In the end, the baby boomers weren’t close.

Australia is now 0-11 in all-time matches when it can win a medal at the World Cup (formerly the World Championships) or the Olympics. And this Australian core which has always been together Mills, Joe Ingles, Matthew Dellavedova among the main ones could not be together in two years for the World Cup which will end in Manila or the Paris Olympics in 2024.

It was their chance. Thursday could have been their best chance. He was gone in an instant.

The more you are willing to commit to something, the more you sacrifice yourself for something, the harder it is to retreat, to step back, to accept that, said Australia manager Brian Goorjian.

It was the fifth time the Australian men have played in the Olympic semi-finals, the fifth time this game has been a one-sided loss on Thursday, the 19-point gap will be the closest of the five. The baby boomers lost to Serbia by 26 in 2016, France by 24 in 2000, the United States by 28 in 1996 and Yugoslavia by 21 in 1988.

They were a little closer in a few bronze medal games: those losses were 1, 6, 18 and 29 points. But that loss must have brought back reminders from the 2019 World Cup, where Australia had a 15-point lead on the same margin as Thursday in the bronze medal game against France and let it slip away then some in total collapse.

Midway through the second quarter, it was Australia 41, US 26.

At the start of the fourth quarter it was US 84, Australia 61. That’s a 58-20 run in about 18 minutes. Australia beat the Americans in one show in 2019, beat them again in another last month in Las Vegas, but are now 0-16 against the US men in FIBA ​​competitions.

In the second half, defensively and offensively, we just couldn’t find a rhythm, said Australia’s Matisse Thybulle. And they found theirs.

Now comes the less than easy task of regrouping. The bronze match is another opportunity.

I’m not going to cry, said Goorjian. I’m not going to feel sorry, I’m not going to think about demons from the past. I’m excited. I was excited about today. I’ll be more excited in about 48 hours. And I know my team will be.

More AP: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

