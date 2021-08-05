U.S. COVID-19 cases peak in six months, Florida grapples with increase





NEW YORK, Aug.5 (Reuters) – The number of new COVID-19 cases peaked in six months in the United States, with more than 100,000 infections reported on Wednesday as the Delta variant ravages Florida and others States with lower vaccination rates.

The seven-day average of newly reported cases has reached nearly 95,000, a five-fold increase in less than a month, according to Reuters data. The figure provides the most accurate picture of how fast cases are increasing, as some states only report infections once a week or only on weekdays. (Graph of cases and deaths in the United States)

Seven U.S. states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates – Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi – account for half of the country’s new cases and hospitalizations in the past week, COVID-19 coordinator White House Jeff Zients told reporters Thursday. Read more

“We are seeing terrifying # COVID19 trends in our hospitals,” County Judge Lina Hidalgo wrote on Twitter. She is the top official in Harris County, the most populous county in Texas and home to the city of Houston. “At this point, if you are not vaccinated by choice, you are complicit in this crisis.”

To combat the delta’s surge, the United States is planning to give booster shots to Americans with weakened immune systems, Dr.Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease expert, said Thursday.

A day earlier, he warned that cases could double to 200,000 a day due to the variant in the coming weeks.

United States joins Germany, France and Israel in giving booster shots despite World Health Organization call to wait until more people around the world can receive their first injection. Read more

OVERVIEW OF FLORIDA

Florida, which has become the national hotbed of new infections, set another dismal hospitalization record on Thursday with 12,373 beds occupied by confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services ( HHS). More children are hospitalized with the virus in Florida than in any other US state.

Louisiana and Arkansas are also grappling with a record or near record number of coronavirus patients occupying beds, according to a Reuters tally.

Elsewhere, Virginia on Thursday became the third state after California and New York to mandate vaccines or weekly tests for all state employees. Vaccinations are only required for certain New Jersey government employees.

More and more private companies are also requiring vaccines from employees and customers. read more As Delta expands, some companies are also delaying the return of workers to the office.

Amazon.com (AMZN.O), which originally set Sept. 7 as the return date, said Thursday it would not expect employees at U.S. companies to return to the office until next year, according to an internal memo consulted by Reuters. Read more

