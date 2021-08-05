It’s Too Late: UK Live Events Sector Promises Covid Insurance Plan | music industry





The hit live events sector, from summer music festivals to business meetings and boat shows, has finally been promised a Covid cancellation insurance plan.

Campaigners have long been begging for insurance assistance to help the sector get back to normal as commercial insurers have not provided coverage for Covid-related cancellations. Although welcomed, the announcement was too late for a series of festivals and events that had already been abandoned.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he has partnered with Lloyds for a live event reinsurance plan worth more than $750 million.

The Treasury said: The initiative will support live events across the UK that are open to the general public. Due to the government’s corona virus restrictions, the event is legally impossible, so we will bear the costs incurred in case of cancellation.

UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said the plan is good news, but the industry has been warning about the risks for months. Many cancellations have already occurred this summer because of insurability, which has been catastrophic for the entire music industry and feared that major cancellations would continue next year if action were not taken.

That’s why, he said, the initiative is great news not only for the millions of music fans who have been looking forward to the return of live events, but also for tens of thousands of musicians, crew members and the wider supply chain. Workers whose jobs depend on continuous live activity.

The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) estimates that a quarter of festivals that can accommodate more than 5,000 people have already been canceled due to government action on event insurance.

These include Northamptonshire’s Shambala and co-founder Peter Gabriel, who at the time directly accused the government of refusing insurance assistance, Womad.

AIF’s chief executive, Paul Reed, said his trading organization has been campaigning against the initiative for more than a year. He said the government is pleased to have listened and welcomes these interventions to address insurance market failures. It is positive that festival organizers now have the option to cancel the Covid-19.

Sacha Lord, co-founder of the Parklife Festival and Night Economics Advisor to Greater Manchester, also said thanks for the support. The events sector is in serious trouble during this crisis, and this move will not only save hundreds of upcoming events, but it will also support thousands of freelancers behind the scenes who depend on the sector for a living.

We can with confidence rebuild this sector and renew the UK’s position as a global leader in entertainment and cultural events.

But it was bittersweet news for Womad Festival director Chris Smith. Can you say that it’s not aggressive? When asked for a reaction, he said. Anything that supports the industry going forward is positive, but it’s too late for many organizations like us who have lost the summer and don’t need to. Being able to do more is just another blow.

Julian Knight, Conservative chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports committee, said his committee has been calling for a safety net since January. It’s a pity this summer is too late for some, but the plan will give the industry the confidence it needs to plan and invest in future events, he added.

Lesley Robinson, CEO of British Marine, which organizes the Southampton International Boat Show, said the announcement could not have come at a more important time than this. She said she welcomes the initiative because it is news that we and the entire event industry have been desperately waiting for.

She welcomed the new cover, but she warned: Since it comes at a significant premium, it has a huge impact on our ability to generate surplus and in our case is entirely reinvested in our industry.

Live Nation UK, one of the world’s leading live event companies behind the festival, including Leeds, Reading and Isle of Wight, said that intervention is very important. This is great news and will help keep the sector and its people working.

The Treasury said the live events sector is worth more than $70 billion a year to the UK economy and supports more than 700,000 jobs. Announce the plan. Sunak said he was aware that event organizers rarely go as the Covid restrictions are lifted.

But the lack of the right kind of insurance is causing problems, he said, so he wants to do his best to help event providers and small businesses confidently plan for next year when the economy reopens.

We host some of the world’s best events in the UK, from world-famous festivals to regional fairs. With this new insurance scheme, you can confidently handle everything from live music from Margate to business events in Birmingham.

Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said: Our events industry is not only essential to the economy and jobs, but it will also map the UK and recreate experiences that, thanks to this additional support, make people’s lives worthwhile. will make it happen.

