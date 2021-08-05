COVID-19: How is the UK travel list determined? | UK News





Changes to the travel list have caused major setbacks, with this summer vacation being canceled and plans shattered in an instant.

It has sometimes caused embarrassment, with the question of why countries with fewer lowercase numbers than the UK should effectively ban them. Some have called for an ‘infection threshold’ where the state’s status must be shifted.

The reality, however, is that case numbers are just a small piece of the complex puzzle used to determine travel lists. This is done by assessing and balancing risks based on diverse and often opaque data, where what we don’t know is just as important as what we know.

The risk assessment criteria were developed by an organization called the Joint Biosecurity Center (JBC). It reviews more than 250 countries and territories and presents the results to the Minister who makes the final decision.

Assessment is a four-step process.

First, a variation assessment is provided. Its importance tells all you need to know about how important it is. This includes determining the likelihood of transmission, how well people get sick, and whether the variant is resistant to natural or vaccine-induced immunity.

Second, countries are ‘classified’ or evaluated according to established criteria, and some countries are selected for scrutiny.

These criteria include the case number, but also the rate of testing, the number of cases exported to other countries, and whether there are places where genomic sequencing can be used to identify the mutation.

Countries emerging as contenders for the transition to a red or green list will use additional data sources for a more comprehensive risk assessment.

And finally, the overall assessment is submitted to the ministers for final decision. Things like travel connections to the UK and immunization information are included as context.

So there’s a lot more going on than looking directly at the case numbers, and a closer look at the data reveals why that’s not enough.

If you look at the number of cases alone, the UK is in a much worse situation than many of the countries on the red and orange list.

On 4 August, the UK had 386 cases per 100,000, Mexico 122 per 100,000 and Pakistan 22 per 100,000. However, both of these countries are on the red list.

One of the reasons may be that it tests a proportionately smaller number of people. There may be more undetected virus spreads.

You can see this by looking at the numbers that show the percentage of positive cases per test performed. On 1 August, the figures were astonishing: 3.4% in the UK, 8.4% in Pakistan and 41.1% in Mexico.

Not only has the WHO warned that anything above 5% is of concern, but the data could indicate a less robust testing regime that adds an additional reason to be wary.

Countries upgraded from red to amber, particularly in countries such as India and the UAE, had a lower percentage than the UK on 1 August.

It’s important to emphasize that travel list decisions take into account everything we don’t know as much as we do, especially in the case of new variants.

The UK has some of the best genome sequencing in the world and we are testing far more variants than our European neighbors.

From 28 June to 12 July, the UK tested new variants in 52,451 genomic samples. France tested only 2779, Spain 3211 and Germany 2319, despite yielding far better results than the majority of the world.

To better understand how little we know about what is happening in some regions, genome sequencing in India and Pakistan is shining.

There has been some debate as to why India is now amber and Pakistan remains red, but India has tested 1585 genomes in the last two weeks where we have data we can compare, while Pakistan has only tested 19.

If a new strain is prevalent, the authorities are likely unaware of it, which is important in decision making.

Finally, of course, where new mutations are detected, they are considered important and blocked.

Where new variants have settled, they are routinely treated more carefully.

For example, Germany has moved to the green list despite similar cases per test, while France has so far been a ‘pumpkin plus’ (a double jab also means you must be quarantined on return).

This is probably partly because the Delta variant dominates in Germany as it is in England.

However, in France, 11.6% of cases are now beta variants, with a small number in the UK.

This is of concern because it is believed that betas may develop vaccine resistance.

Similar calculations are undoubtedly being made for the amount of beta variants in Spain.

There are more data sets than there are used to make these decisions, but it’s all a balancing act that weighs risk and possibility.

