United States extends citizenship eligibility for children of same-sex couples born abroad





The Biden administration on Thursday announced a change in its interpretation of U.S. immigration law that will allow children born overseas to parents who have used assisted reproductive technologies, such as surrogacy, to qualify for US citizenship and green cards.

According to a policy change from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shared with CBS News, babies born overseas to married couples including a U.S. citizen will no longer be required to be biologically related to the American parent to be eligible in the United States. family-based citizenship and immigration benefits.

As long as a parent is a U.S. citizen and one parent is genetically related or has given birth to the child, the baby will meet eligibility criteria, according to updated guidelines from USCIS. The parents must be married and recognized as legal guardians of the child in their places of residence.

The new interpretation, which changes long-standing U.S. immigration policy, is a victory for same-sex couples and other relatives living abroad who use surrogate mothers and assisted reproductive technology procedures, including in vitro fertilization or IVF.

USCIS said the updated guidelines are designed to help modern families.

“USCIS is taking a critical step in ensuring equitable access and support for all families and their loved ones,” USCIS new director Ur M. Jaddou said in a statement. “We are committed to removing unnecessary barriers by promoting policies for all as they embark on their journey to citizenship and beyond.”

Following

The USCIS policy change is in line with a similar announcement released in May by the State Department, which oversees U.S. passports, visas and other consular processing.

Highlighting the “advancements” in assisted reproductive technology since the relevant immigration laws were enacted in 1952, the State Department said it would allow couples married with a parent who is a US citizen to pass on US citizenship. to their children, as long as one of them has a genetic link. to the baby or gave birth to it.

“This change will allow an increased number of married couples to pass US citizenship to their foreign-born children, while continuing to meet the citizenship pass requirements set out” in immigration law, said the Minister. department at the time.

Children who will benefit from the Biden administration’s policy changes could have previously been considered to have been born “out of wedlock” under the interpretation of U.S. law for decades, rendering them ineligible for U.S. citizenship and other advantages.

This interpretation, which the Trump administration defended in federal court, has prompted several lawsuits from same-sex couples who have argued that their babies have been unfairly denied US citizenship.

Under President Biden, USCIS has publicly touted efforts to dismantle Trump-era “barriers” that make it more difficult for immigrants to obtain the agency’s benefits, which range from asylum and permits working towards green cards and American naturalization.

Aaron Morris, executive director of Immigration Equality, a group that advocates for LGBTQ immigrants, welcomed Thursday’s announcement.

“The recent change in USCIS policy is an important step in overcoming the federal government’s previous archaic, narrow and illegal definition of what a family is,” Morris said. “We look forward to working with the Biden administration going forward to ensure recognition for all queer families.”

