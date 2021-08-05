Prominent US Union Leader, AFL-CIO President Trumka Dies at 72 | Business and Economy News





Richard Trumka, president of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industry Organizations (AFL-CIO), has died at the age of 72, representatives of the US-based group said Thursday.

Locals of the Philadelphia and Ohio labor group posted condolences on Twitter announcing his death. U.S. lawmakers have issued messages of condolence about Trumka.

Trumka died suddenly of a probable heart attack, an anonymous source told the Politico news agency.

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we learned of the passing of @AFLCIO President Richard Trumka. You have been a champion of workers and an incredible pillar in the struggle for workers’ rights, the AFL-CIO unit in Philadelphia tweeted.

The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation have lost a legend today. Rich Trumka has dedicated his life to workers, from his early days as President of the United Mine Workers of America to his unprecedented leadership as the voice of the American labor movement.

AFL-CIO Pass the #PROAct (@AFLCIO) August 5, 2021

We will continue your endless fight for social and economic justice for every worker, the Ohio chapter also said on Twitter.

Congress and the country are shocked and heartbroken by the death of an unrivaled labor titan, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Personally and officially, I am very saddened by his passing, which is a great loss for the working men and women, and indeed for all hardworking Americans, said President Pelosi.

President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House that Trumka was a close personal friend. A teary-eyed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer broke the news of Trumkas’ passing in the Senate.

Trumka, a third generation coal miner from Nemacolin, Pa., Started mining at 19 and became president of the AFL-CIO, a federation of 55 unions representing 12.5 million workers, in 2009.

He chaired the AFL-CIO at a time of growing challenges for the American labor movement.

Rich was a staunch defender of workers’ rights, and although we mourn his passing today, we will lean on his shoulders to continue the struggle for workers and for the just and just society he so passionately believed in. We will honor his legacy through action.

Liz Shuler (@lizshuler) August 5, 2021

Trumka had pushed US lawmakers to revise trade agreements and make it easier for unions to organize new members and secured new labor protections in revisions to the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement under the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

What a loss. Whether or not you know Richard Trumka, you have likely benefited from his decades of leadership and union organizing, tweeted Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, whom Trumka had strongly supported.

As a candidate, pushed by Trumka, Clinton opposed the US ratification of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement negotiated under US leadership by the Obama administration.

A descendant of Polish and Italian immigrants, Trumka was an advocate of immigration reform in the United States as a means of raising wages and living standards for all workers. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

The US withdrawal from the TPP under Trump has become a major turning point in US policy, turning away from expanding world trade through large-scale multilateral tariff cuts.

Trumka saw the damage that trade liberalization was doing to American jobs in the mid-1990s and spoke out early against shifting production from firms to low-wage countries.

In 1995, along with former AFL-CIO chief John Sweeney, Trumka campaigned for union federations to focus on globalization and its impact on workers.

We want to refocus international campaigns, make them relevant to win campaigns for workers here and create cross-border solidarity, Trumka told the Journal of Commerce.

In 1982, at age 33, Trumka was the youngest person elected president of the United Mine Workers union.

Seven years later, a fiery Trumka led the miners in a 15-month strike against the Pittston Coal Company in the Appalachian region of the US state of Virginia for pensions and health benefits.

The strike was bitter and violent; more than 4,000 workers have been arrested in incidents of civil disobedience. But the union secured the reinstatement of pension and health benefits.

Pittston was a very, very profitable company that wanted to make more money by keeping promises it made to its workers, Trumka recalled in a 2010 television interview on The Laura Flanders Show. We saved healthcare in the industry.

In 1992, Congress mandated American coal companies to provide miners with retirement and health care benefits.

He was a relentless champion of workers’ rights, workplace safety, worker-centered commerce, democracy and more, AFL-CIO spokesman Tim Schlittner said in a statement. on Trumkas’ death on Thursday.

Trumka will likely be replaced by Secretary-Treasurer Liz Shuler, the most senior woman to ever hold a post in the American Federation of Labor. Shuler was a close ally of Trumka within the organization and led his outreach activities to young workers.

She is likely to face a challenge from Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, in the upcoming AFL-CIO leadership election in June 2022 as U.S. task forces grapple with the economy of flight attendants. odd jobs and continuing organizing campaigns at e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/5/afl-cio-president-trumka-prominent-us-labour-leader-dies-at-72

