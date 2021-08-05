Private equity stakes in UK plc are a sign of system failure.





stock update

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest and be the first to receive stock news.

Anyone wondering the real reason why so many UK companies are being sold to private equity firms should consider the case of supermarket chain Morrisons.

Just before the first bidding method was unveiled earlier this year, Morrison’s share price was 178p, down from 186p five years ago. That is, the capital gain is zero for 5 years. During that period, Morrisons paid out approximately 90% of its net income as regular and special dividends. This is liquidation according to an installment plan, not capitalism.

Why do some companies do this? Simple. The UK has an annuity and insurance company savings system that is biased towards dividends rather than capital gains. In fact, the FTSE 100 Index has only risen 14% over the past 20 years, making it one of the worst performing markets in the industrialized world in terms of capital value.

However, the majority of FTSE’s overall return during that period was generated by dividends (120 percentage points out of 134% of total returns).

What is this about the UK ownership system? In terms of annuities, there are three characteristics of a typical fund. It has a finite lifespan as it is mostly closed to new members. They are very small, with an average size of 300 million pounds. And they are structurally risk averse. Insurers prioritize the income of investing in stocks because they need to ensure that their assets match their long-term liabilities, so they are more predictable than capital gains.

Investment decisions made with those priorities shape UK business behavior. UK management and boards are sometimes criticized for risk aversion. However, this largely reflects the owner’s goals being accommodated through over-distribution of dividends. It also favors incremental projects over moonshots and disruptive technologies, which is one of the reasons the UK has little exposure to growth and innovation.

This is the main reason UK companies are so cheap compared to their global competitors and appeal to private equity. The average 2021 P/E of the FTSE 100 is 13.0x, which is 23x that of MSCI World Index companies.

And it’s no surprise that, after years of over-distribution and low growth, the company’s board of directors was put in an impossible position when a private equity bid or other offer was made. In general, there is no reliable growth plan to justify refusing a bid premium. And if there is such a plan and the board refuses to bid, there is no deep repository of domestic equity capital to support long-term growth.

So it’s no surprise that many of the fastest-growing tech companies are heading to the US for an initial public offering, while a handful of global success stories from the UK, such as Ineos and Dyson, remain private. Not even some of the UK’s best fund managers invest significant portions of their assets outside of the country.

The UK needs a complementary alternative to private equity to revitalize the corporate sector, extend the term and protect businesses from further depletion of value and loss of competitiveness.

The clue to find this lies in the investor base underlying the private equity fund itself. CPPIB in Canada, Teacher Pension in Ontario in Ontario, PSP and CDPQ in Quebec are examples from my home country.

These funds bring scale. Wealth is typically between $100 billion and $500 billion (the average size of UK pension funds is $500 million). indefinite time horizon; And you have the ability and desire to take risks and manage them for the purpose of earning long-term capital gains.

These are long-term investors who have the money they need for a large economy. To have a lot of hope for a future where British capitalism prospers, we need to start creating these pension funds today.

The author is a co-founder of Ondra Partners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6d5a8065-ce42-413e-bfce-002c5b333493 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos