Request to halt PCR testing on UK arrivals as data shows travelers are no longer likely to contract Covid





Travel industry experts are urging government data to stop the second day of PCR testing on UK arrivals after government data show that people entering the UK are not more likely to contract the coronavirus than the rest of the population.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) says additional testing has unnecessarily paid millions of people who planned to travel abroad this summer.

Currently, all people arriving in the UK from other countries must show a negative test result before boarding the plane and undergo a PCR test the second day after arrival.

However, the most recent government data on on-arrival PCR tests show that few people return positive from popular resorts.

Between July 1st and 21st, people from green countries tested positive in two tests, either 220 or 0.7% of the 33,327 days tested. During the same period, of the 29,8603 people who entered the country from amber countries and tested, 4,432, or 1.5%, tested positive.

Statistics Korea estimated that in the week ending 24 July, 1 in 65 people, or 1.6% of the UK population, were infected with the coronavirus. In other British countries, the number was even lower.

Former chief strategist for British Airways, Robert Boyle, said this means that passengers arriving from green and amber list countries are less likely to get infected than the general population.

Therefore, mass testing of passengers upon arrival does not seem justified. I catch many instances of randomized PCR testing on people on the street, but no one thinks that makes sense.

He added that testing upon arrival was prohibitively expensive and inconvenienced to passengers, adding that the reduction in cases and new variants brought to the UK was not commensurate with the cost.

Boyle said if the government had to pay for all tests instead of passing the cost on to passengers, it would have been phased out on a cost-effective basis by now.

Dissatisfaction among tourists is also growing. Gareth Oakland, 63, bought the two-day PCR test at 35.99 and then described the system as a money-making scammer.

Although more than 20 providers are listed on government websites as offering PCR testing in 20, many don’t offer them or require a higher minimum spend.

Auckland, who is currently vacationing in the French countryside with a partner, said they thought they were less likely to contract the coronavirus given the low percentage of the area they were staying in.

But if we do, it will be chosen by the exit test. Then, he said, it would be against the logic to have to do an entry test.

People arriving from unvaccinated amber countries and those arriving from red list countries will also need to undergo additional screening for eight days after arrival.

Acting CEO Virginia Messina of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) said testing should be done on British people who have not yet received a second jab and people arriving from redlisted countries because of the higher risk of contracting the virus. new variant.

But she added a Day 2 test for Green List arrivals, and anyone who is fully vaccinated should absolutely discard it.

It’s huge when it comes to the impact this has on families and effectively on the mass market. Messina said he was talking about a test that could cost up to $100 a piece.

If a family of 4 or 5 had to take all these tests, I would say around 400-500 per family. This is completely changing the economy of travel and killing the mass market.

I have contacted the Department of Health and Social Care for comment.

