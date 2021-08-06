Average mortgage rates in the United States are stable or lower; 30 years at 2.77%





WASHINGTON (AP) Mortgage rates were flat on lower this week, with the 30-year key mortgage average falling below 3% for the sixth week in a row.

Uncertainty regarding the burgeoning variant of the delta coronavirus and its potential effect on the economic recovery in the United States has remained as a backdrop to the removal of mortgage rates.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year mortgage fell to 2.77% from 2.80% last week. The benchmark rate, which peaked this year at 3.18% in April, stood at 2.88% a year ago.

The rate on a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, has remained at an all-time low of 2.10%.

Concerns are growing in global financial markets around the delta variants prevalent in the United States, Europe and Asia, and particularly in China, which is on high alert as it faces hundreds of new cases .

China has cordoned off residential communities, suspended flights and trains, and ordered mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan, the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019. Although China’s figures are low by Compared to outbreaks elsewhere, its containment strategies and the subsequent impact on its large economy is being watched closely.

In the latest evidence of a rapid rebound in the economy and labor market in the United States, the government announced on Thursday that the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell by 14,000 last week, to 385 000. Most benefit claims have declined steadily since they surpassed 900,000 in early January. Yet, they remain high from historical levels.

___

This story has been updated to correct the element of time in the first paragraph. It’s this week, not last week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/business-health-coronavirus-pandemic-mortgages-mortgage-rates-f20a5b1f511cb2bba4725852e7884925 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos