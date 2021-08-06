Government strengthens UK resilience to climate change





The UK government has launched a new 5 million research program to help the UK adapt and become more resilient to the impacts of climate change. The study will inform UK strategies to prepare for and protect against the impacts of climate change such as heat waves, floods and extreme storm programs. It is a key step in the government’s commitment to reaching zero net emissions by the middle of this century.

Climate Services for Net Zero Resilient World, a research program that provides high-quality scientific research and analysis, will help inform future climate policy and will be supported by University College London and the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology.

This will help the UK counter the impact of global warming on its infrastructure. These include heat waves causing record temperatures in buildings, extreme weather damage to power plants and electrical networks, and flooding affecting communities. The program will also work with local authorities on local climate action plans, providing information to help families cope with extreme temperatures and helping identify low-cost, low-carbon actions.

To reduce emissions globally, the initiative also provides a model for how the UK can reduce carbon emissions globally. It builds on the UK government working with other countries to develop decarbonization strategies that help foreign countries reduce their carbon footprint while building resilience and protecting their populations.

This announcement comes as the UK government makes a world-class commitment to strengthening its climate leadership ahead of COP26, eliminating the UK’s contribution to climate change by 2050. In recent months alone, the government has launched a new UK emission trading scheme. It has committed billions of dollars in funding to end coal power generation by 2024, secure record investments in wind power, and support decarbonization developments in carbon capture and transport.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, UK Climate and Energy Minister and International Adaptation and Resilience COP26 Champion, said:

Climate change threatens our way of life and the safety of our country. The climate-related decisions governments are making today, and these important years to come, are critical to protecting our homes, our well-being and our future.

This new program brings together the nation’s brightest and best climate scientists, universities and research institutions to provide the latest tools, advice and research to inform future climate policy at national and local levels. This study is critical to ensuring that the UK has made the best possible choice on its journey towards net zero, making it more adaptable and resilient to the impacts of climate change.

The impacts of climate change are already being felt in the UK and around the world. Last year was the third hottest on record, the fifth wettest and the eighth clearest on record, according to the UK Meteorological Agency’s state climate report released last week. Everyone has a role to play in tackling climate change, and combined with the efforts of individuals, businesses and industry, it is important for the UK government to prepare for how this changing climate will affect the country and the public.

Today’s new initiative will help the UK adapt to these changes and take action to strengthen its resilience to the impacts of climate change.

COP26 Chairman-nominee Alok Sharma said:

With less than 100 days left until COP26, this essential study is more important than ever as it helps the UK work with governments around the world to deliver ambitious plans to eliminate carbon and reduce emissions. From floods to wildfires, the extreme weather events we’ve seen recently demonstrate how important it is for communities to build resilience and protect the future.

This program demonstrates our commitment as COP26 hosts to achieve net zero by the middle of the century. The next decade is critical to keeping the 1.5-degree temperature limit on track and avoiding the catastrophic impacts of climate change.

The four-year UK Government Research Program will enhance the UK’s resilience to climate change by enhancing the scientific understanding of climate impacts, decarbonization and climate action. It provides technologies such as innovative advice, digital data and data visualization tools to inform government action plans, providing critical evidence and expertise to reach net zero and deliver a thriving, low-carbon, green future.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said:

Robust and world-leading science and research on climate change is key to inform adaptation policies as we work towards the next national adaptation program.

This new research program will ensure that climate science is fully integrated into planning and decision-making, including key infrastructure and biodiversity projects, as we work to restore peatlands, wetlands, natural environments, and improve air and water through landmarks. . environmental legislation. This comes with a record of investing $5.2 billion in new flooding and coastal plans to better protect 336,000 properties by 2027.

Ricardos CS-N0W Program Director Gill Wilkins said:

I am delighted to be leading this groundbreaking research program that will provide evidence that supports UK climate change policy and raises its international ambitions. Together with our consortium partners, we will conduct research and analysis to better understand the impacts of climate change and how to maximize our efforts to respond to the challenges we face. We will make data more accessible, transparent and user-friendly to help local and national authorities understand and respond to impacts.

Today’s new climate research program is based on the independent Climate Change Commission’s Climate Risk Report, and the UK government is demonstrating its international leadership by stepping up its domestic climate resilience efforts ahead of the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow this November.

Note to editors

Climate services for the Net Zero Resilient World Consortium include:

Ricardo University College London (UCL) Tyndall Center for Climate Change Institutes supported by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC): British Antarctic Survey (BAS) British Geological Survey (BGS) National Center for Atmospheric Sciences (NCAS) National Center Earth Observation (NCEO) National Center for Oceanography (NOC) Plymouth Ocean Research Institute (PML) UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH)

