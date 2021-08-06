United States Last Health Care Among 11 Richest Countries Despite Biggest Spending | Health in the United States





The United States is last in ranking healthcare systems among 11 of the richest countries in the world, despite spending the highest percentage of its GDP on healthcare, according to a new Commonwealth Fund report .

The country struggles with serious health care affordability issues that affect access and equity, and it is the country with the most administrative hurdles in health care. This is despite the fact that the United States spends 17% of its gross domestic product on health, well above the 10 other countries, according to the report.

The other countries analyzed in the report were Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The ranking is based on 71 measures in five areas: access to care, process of care, administrative efficiency, equity and health care outcomes.

The report notes that unlike the other countries in the study, the United States does not provide universal health coverage. Americans are more likely to have problems paying their medical bills and to be denied insurance. A larger percentage of Americans say they spend a lot of time on paperwork for medical bills, and doctors report having more difficulty prescribing medications to patients due to restrictive health insurance coverage.

Americans also face poor access to care, with more American adults going to the emergency room for non-urgent care. Doctors in the best performing countries are usually easily reachable by phone or at night and on weekends. The United States also has the largest disparity in care among income groups.

We have almost two health systems in America: one for people with means and insurance, and one that is insufficient for people who are uninsured or do not have adequate insurance coverage, Eric Schneider, l ‘Senior author of the report and senior vice president for policy and research at the Commonwealth Fund, the Washington Post reported.

The one area where the United States has done well is the process of care, with Americans more likely to have mammograms and flu shots, and to have more discussions with their doctor about nutrition, the smoking and alcohol consumption.

Health statistics reflect the reality of having the worst health care system on the list: The United States has the highest rates of infant, maternal, and preventable mortality. The country also has less support for early childhood education and support systems, such as unemployment protection, for workers, resulting in poorer health outcomes.

Schneider said the country’s relatively weak health system made it more difficult for the United States to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

One could predict, based on inequalities and relatively lower primary care, that we would be able to fight to fight the pandemic, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/05/us-healthcare-system-ranks-last-11-wealthiest-countries The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos